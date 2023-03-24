While colleges across the country continue examining free expression on campus, university leaders in Southwest Virginia this week said it is important to equip students — and by extension, society — with tools for civil discussion.

At Radford University, work is underway to review the status of free speech on campus, according to an update from president Bret Danilowicz, presented during a university Board of Visitors meeting Friday morning.

“At the state level, and really nationwide, there's an ongoing conversation,” Danilowicz said. “How do universities improve civil discourse on our campus, and freedom of expression?”

A Radford task force on civil discourse and freedom of expression launched in October 2022, he said. Recommendations from a task force report will be brought to the board in June.

“I'm anticipating a draft report from that group in April,” Danilowicz said.

He led the university board on Friday afternoon through a case study discussion, using a recent example from another college.

“To have civil discourse, you have to understand other people’s perspectives,” Danilowicz said. "My hope is that we continue to model civil discourse, how differences of opinion can get to talk."

A few miles away at Virginia Tech, President Tim Sands mentioned freedom of expression during a university Board of Visitors meeting in Blacksburg earlier this week. He said every institution is looking at the issue differently.

“The biggest challenge that we've got in higher ed right now is the trust of the public,” Sands said. “That's a current result of the incredible division in society right now in the United States, but it's actually global. And you're all living that. You all know it.”

That broader sense of divisiveness is hitting higher education in a different way, Sands said.

“In the short haul, the issue is, there's a lot of attention on freedom of expression, freedom of inquiry, and allowing marginalized groups on all sides to have a voice,” Sands said. “But I think in the long haul, the best thing that Virginia Tech could do to address this problem of the divisiveness in society is really to graduate students that have the tools, and the practice of those tools, of having difficult conversations across differences.”

At Virginia Tech this week, Sands and the university board reviewed a statement from a task force on freedom of expression and inquiry. It affirmed the school's commitment to First Amendment rights.

"The First Amendment requires the university to protect the expression of ideas and opinions, including those that people may find controversial, disagreeable, or offensive," the statement said. "At Virginia Tech, freedom of speech should be exercised in a manner that ensures a learning environment that supports and promotes civil debate and mutual respect across differences."

That task force statement is similar to a separate message from the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia's Council of Presidents, which Sands said he is chairing this year.

“Having an open mind, listening to people from all different perspectives, not shutting them out, is the best thing that we can learn to do,” Sands said. “Virginia Tech needs to be on the side of the solution, rather than aggravating problem.”

The free expression question carries implications beyond college campuses, said Roanoke College President Frank Shushok, during a phone call Friday.

“There are few places in the United States where so many diverse perspectives and backgrounds converge,” Shushok said. “The way that we facilitate those voices, knowing one another and understanding each other is critically important for the country we all want to have.”

Society, like a college campus, is at its best when it is open, innovative and inclusive for all, he said. And campuses act as grounds where people, often young, learn new ways to participate in that broader society.

“We have to create the conditions that model what civil, thoughtful, engaged, curious dialogue looks like,” Shushok said. “If we can do that well on a college campus, then we will prepare people to do that well in the communities that they will eventually call home.”

Unlike at Virginia Tech and Radford, there is no task force examining speech and expression at Roanoke College.

“We have been explicit about our commitment to free speech, to diverse voices,” Shushok said. “We have entities that are articulating different perspectives.”

As examples, he pointed to the Roanoke College Center for Studying Structures of Race and the Center for Economic Freedom as two campus entities that both amplify important voices, even though those perspectives and backgrounds differ.

“All these voices are important,” Shushok said. “Not only do we allow them, we emphasize the importance of all those voices having a place on a college campus.”

It’s important to embrace free speech not because that’s the politically correct thing to do, he said, but because it’s important for the kind of society and community that American people should want to live in.

“There's been a critique of higher education on this point of free expression, that perhaps we haven't done this very well,” Shushok said. “It's being received and heard, and I think we all know that it's important to figure out how to do this well.”