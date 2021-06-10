From refugee camp to Roanoke: Kee Lah Soe to graduate, smiling and singing

Kee Lah Soe was an orphan in Southeast Asia four years ago when opportunity knocked on the door of her bamboo hut.
Authorities offered to relocate her and family members from a refugee camp in Thailand to Roanoke. That moment opened many doors, including to Patrick Henry High School, from which she will graduate Friday at age 22.
“Can’t wait,” Kee Lah said.
She is one of an estimated 775 Roanoke seniors who will cross the commencement stage at the Berglund Center.
In the four years that have passed since her arrival, Kee Lah learned English, met graduation requirements and took up singing with help from a team of teachers, all while taking care of a brother with whom she lives and who has special needs. A Roanoke human services agency guided her through resettlement, an apartment complex friendly to refugees and immigrants rented her an apartment and church welcomed her for worship and Bible study. An anonymous donor paid a large share of her bills.
After graduation, she plans to seek a job as a nail technician or a certified nursing assistant, learn to drive and buy a car. Those mini-goals coalescence around a larger goal to combine herself and all of her siblings in the United States under one roof — a priority she deems higher than going to college.
Friends, teachers and advocates speak of being awestruck at how far she has come.
“Most students describe Kee Lah as amazing, that she can carry the load she has,” said Connie McKinney of Salem, a friend at New Life Fellowship Church, a Christian church where Kee Lah connected with the youth program.
Kee Lah was born and raised in a small dwelling made of the bamboo and leaves at the 150-acre Nu Po camp in Thailand near the border with Myanmar, she said. The camp was set up for people fleeing violent attacks in Myanmar, the country where her parents were born and also fled.
Myanmar is considered one of the most ethnically diverse places in the world due to its location at a strategic crossroads between China, India and Thailand. A highly unstable nation, Myanmar was racked by a military coup Feb. 1, which brought civilian protesters into the streets by the thousands leading to further clashes. Many members of minority ethnic groups in Myanmar, such as the Karen, to which Kee Lah belonged, have fled Myanmar for safety.
She happily recalls a river, a jungle and a waterfall in the vicinity of the refugee camp, which housed 10,000 people in 2019, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. But food and clothing were hard to come by and she missed school to work, she said. Her father, Ta Ro, was a migrant laborer who worked hard to support the family, but toiled in rain and heat, resulting in an illness that claimed his life at 49, she said. Her mom, Nyunt Ye, went to work, leaving Kee Lah in charge of the family, and did not return for extended time periods, she said.
Authorities, recognizing the children were orphans, intervened to arrange for their relocation to the United States. An older brother and her mom elected to not relocate, she said, but she and three siblings made the trip.
The journey to America involved long stretches by vehicle and airplane, according to Kee Lah, who recalled vomiting after taking off from Bangkok. A nurse and doctor joined the siblings to keep an eye on her brother, Shar Kley, 28, who has an illness related to seizures, she said.
In Roanoke, more than 9,000 miles home, she and her older brother moved into the El-Ray apartments on Westover Avenue, while two younger siblings entered foster homes in the Roanoke area. The year was 2017.
Their physical survival no longer a major worry, concern turned to finances. The federal government provides a one-time grant of less than $1,000 to resettled refugees, which meant Kee Lah had to consider going to work. But an anonymous donor agreed to pay rent for her and her brother for three years, she said, a major influx of funds to supplement government assistance.
Rather than take a job, she enrolled in high school. Non-English speakers may attend public schools in Virginia for free to age 22.
“I never met him, he never met me,” she said of the donor. “It’s amazing because I’m lucky that I get to go to school. If not because of him I would have to work and not be able to go to school.”
She soon began making connections. Her family was originally Buddhist but when her father became a Christian, so did Kee Lah, she said. She soon established a church home, New Life Fellowship, which “loves foreigners,” McKinney said.
Kee Lah also loves to sing, at first just at home while cooking, she said. She joined the high school choir her senior year. Because of the pandemic, choir students created and submitted recordings of themselves singing assigned selections. A technical expert created a virtual choir performance now available as a YouTube video.
“You can just tell how much passion she has,” choir teacher Nicole Schmitt said. “She would dress up, she would close her eyes and get really into the song’s meaning. It just looked like she loved it. And that’s what you want” as a teacher.
Roanoke has welcomed immigrants and refugees for years and it’s common for them to find success once basic needs are met, said Bea Sellinger, a former employee of Commonwealth Catholic Charities who assisted with refugee resettlement clients, including Kee Lah.
“Everybody has to work hard,” she added. “It does not come easily.”
Kee Lah earned As, Bs and Cs, she said.
“She worked hard and with a smile … always with a smile and with a song,” said David Higgs, an English language instructor and department chair.
One time, at her request, he permitted her to sing a tune toward the end of a math class, Higgs said.
Students born outside the United States often “bloom” like flowers once they learn English, he said.
Then there was the day she broke down in tears in class upon receiving a phone message from a neighbor in Thailand that her mom had died, Higgs said. Kee Lah said her mom was “murdered.”
She eventually sang again.
“I think it’s something that keeps her sane,” Higgs said.