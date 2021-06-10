From refugee camp to Roanoke: Kee Lah Soe to graduate, smiling and singing

Authorities, recognizing the children were orphans, intervened to arrange for their relocation to the United States. An older brother and her mom elected to not relocate, she said, but she and three siblings made the trip.

The journey to America involved long stretches by vehicle and airplane, according to Kee Lah, who recalled vomiting after taking off from Bangkok. A nurse and doctor joined the siblings to keep an eye on her brother, Shar Kley, 28, who has an illness related to seizures, she said.

In Roanoke, more than 9,000 miles home, she and her older brother moved into the El-Ray apartments on Westover Avenue, while two younger siblings entered foster homes in the Roanoke area. The year was 2017.

Their physical survival no longer a major worry, concern turned to finances. The federal government provides a one-time grant of less than $1,000 to resettled refugees, which meant Kee Lah had to consider going to work. But an anonymous donor agreed to pay rent for her and her brother for three years, she said, a major influx of funds to supplement government assistance.

Rather than take a job, she enrolled in high school. Non-English speakers may attend public schools in Virginia for free to age 22.