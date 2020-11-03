Full and part-time school stipend plan prompts Montgomery supervisors debate

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County School Board on Monday night approved a request for a merit stipend of $2,000 for all current employees who worked for the district as of March 13.
The measure, which passed on a 7-0 vote, would provide stipends of $1,000 for employees who began working for Montgomery County Public Schools after that, but during the current 2020-21 school year.
Superintendent Mark Miear pointed to the difficult circumstances that staff and teachers have been required to work under over the past few months.
Miear particularly praised the hours put in by part-time, non-teacher employees.
“Some of these folks who really picked it up were those bus drivers, aides and cafeteria workers. I mean, they worked all summer. They delivered over 100,000 meals to our employees,” he said. “I really think they deserve the same amount of money as our full-time employees in terms of stipend.”
School board member Penny Franklin complimented the adjustments teachers have made.
“All the extra stuff they had to learn. Everything they’re doing to keep things going,” she said. “The fact they are essential workers in the middle of a pandemic and they continue to work, continue to adapt. It’s just remarkable.”
The stipends are pending approval from the county Board of Supervisors.
The supervisors met at about the same time as the school board Monday to specifically discuss funding for the school district’s request.
Although they didn’t take a vote, several supervisors leaned toward an option to provide the school district with $500,000 in federal CARES Act money to help fund the measure.
Last week, supervisors approved using CARES money to provide one-time pay supplements of $2,000 for full-time county employees and $1,000 for part-timers. That does not include the school employees - which required the school board action first.
Some supervisors took issue with school part-time employees getting $2,000.
“That doesn’t equalize it. That tips the scales,” Supervisor April DeMotts said. “It doesn’t feel fair.”
Supervisor Todd King echoed some of DeMotts’ comments, saying he wouldn’t back the school district’s decision if the county isn’t providing its employees with a similar reward.
While several supervisors were open to the option of providing the schools with $500,000, they asked county staff to look into exactly how many part-timers the school district employs, their typical hours worked and what defines a part-time employee with the schools.
“I think it needs to be stressed to them that this is a concern,” DeMotts said. “We need more info. That’s really what it boils down to.”
Supervisors Vice Chairwoman Sara Bohn added: “We have yet to get any reason why that’s fair.”
Supervisors Chairman Steve Fijalkowski said it doesn’t send an encouraging message to county employees if the local government provides additional funding to the schools to ensure their workers are treated well.
“Their board can treat their people better than ours and we have to foot the bill,” he said. “That creates a bad relationship between us and them [county employees].”
County staff presented supervisors with three potential funding options to aid with the school district stipends, but the elected body voiced little to no enthusiasm for the other two choices.
One option would involve providing the schools $1 million in CARES money. County officials, however, expect that plan to leave them without any more funding from the federal financial relief package, an issue that could require the locality to dip into its own purses to cover expenses that are otherwise eligible for CARES coverage.
Then the other proposed plan supervisors voiced little support for was to simply decide against providing the schools with any additional money.
In addition to the money from the county’s share of the federal package, MCPS itself mostly plans to use $1.3 million in school CARES money and a little more than $1 million in funds carried over from the fiscal year that ended June 30, according to the district.
MCPS is altogether seeking county approval on $3.3 million for the stipends.
If the county only provides $500,000 in CARES funding, the amount available for school capital projects would go down by the same amount, according to the locality’s officials.
MCPS Assistant Superintendent of Operations Tommy Kranz, who appeared at the end of the supervisors meeting Monday, said that plan shouldn’t have an impact on the district’s capital needs as there is more carryover money from the past fiscal year.
The school board on Monday also voted 7-0 in favor of asking the supervisors to release just under $7 million in deferred revenue that MCPS plans to use to enact average raises of 3%. The raises, which would go into effect Jan. 1, would still need another school board vote next month.
Miear said he didn’t recommend retroactive raises due to the drop in enrollment, which affects funding from the state.
Still, at least a few school board members voiced some frustration with the lack of options for granting full raises. Some criticized how Montgomery County initially chose to share its CARES funding.
“This is a different time,” Franklin said. “We need to make sure our teachers and employees are not being burned out and decide to go into some other field. That’s just not the way we should be building Montgomery County, by tossing schools whatever pennies are leftover.”
Montgomery County received about $17 million in CARES money earlier this year, but the locality distributed most of that funding to the towns of Blacksburg and Christiansburg and a task force that was formed to handle much of the local response to the pandemic.
The county was left with $4.9 million in CARES funding, much of which has been slated for a variety of COVID-19-related expenses such as personal protective equipment, a camera system to be used in contact tracing and improvements with sanitation and social distancing.
The county is also turning to the federal package to provide hazard pay to sheriff’s deputies employed between March 16 and July 1. Full-time deputies will get $2,500, while their part-time counterparts will get $1,250.
Due to strictly enforced CARES guidelines, supervisors approved using carryover funds from the previous fiscal year to provide the same hazard pay to deputies employed after July 1.
