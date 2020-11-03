Full and part-time school stipend plan prompts Montgomery supervisors debate

MCPS is altogether seeking county approval on $3.3 million for the stipends.

If the county only provides $500,000 in CARES funding, the amount available for school capital projects would go down by the same amount, according to the locality’s officials.

MCPS Assistant Superintendent of Operations Tommy Kranz, who appeared at the end of the supervisors meeting Monday, said that plan shouldn’t have an impact on the district’s capital needs as there is more carryover money from the past fiscal year.

The school board on Monday also voted 7-0 in favor of asking the supervisors to release just under $7 million in deferred revenue that MCPS plans to use to enact average raises of 3%. The raises, which would go into effect Jan. 1, would still need another school board vote next month.

Miear said he didn’t recommend retroactive raises due to the drop in enrollment, which affects funding from the state.

Still, at least a few school board members voiced some frustration with the lack of options for granting full raises. Some criticized how Montgomery County initially chose to share its CARES funding.