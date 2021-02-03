Full day, in-person learning option being recommended in Montgomery County

A few board members voiced concerns about the instruction level change. They raised concerns about the challenges of teaching more crowded classes with partitions in place and questioned whether recent COVID-19 data has been reassuring enough.

Miear told board members that several classrooms have employed physical dividers when the six feet of distance couldn’t be maintained. He said more about the virus mitigation strategies will be presented at the next meeting.

While she acknowledged the enthusiasm over the vaccines, board member Penny Franklin said part of the reason the district has managed to keep case numbers low is because of the measures that have been in place for months.

“But we also have to remember what is going on with the variants of this virus and how much more contagious they’re saying they are,” Franklin said. “I am most definitely at the point where I understand we need to get our children back into the school in front of teachers for many different reasons, but there are still safety concerns I have in terms of how we’re going to do this and still maintain the level of safety we have.”