Full day, in-person learning option being recommended in Montgomery County

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County Public Schools administration is recommending the district move to a level of instruction that would allow students to return to full day, in-person classes.
The recommendation was presented to the county School Board during a virtual meeting Tuesday night. Superintendent Mark Miear asked that board members submit questions and that details on how logistics would be handled will be provided during a meeting on Feb. 16.
Miear noted that the recommendation comes amid the ongoing rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines. More than 1,500 first dose appointments have been scheduled in the district, according to MCPS data.
“We’re excited about the ability of our staff to receive the vaccine and our community data is starting to trend in the positive direction,” Miear said.
The new recommendation would relax a phase that, for most of the school year so far, limited in-person instruction for MCPS students to four half-days a week. Students, however, have been given the option to do entirely remote learning - a choice that would remain available under the instruction level currently recommended by district administration.
If passed, the new instruction level would go into effect on March 8. In-person classes, even for a full day, would still be done four days a week.
A few board members voiced concerns about the instruction level change. They raised concerns about the challenges of teaching more crowded classes with partitions in place and questioned whether recent COVID-19 data has been reassuring enough.
Miear told board members that several classrooms have employed physical dividers when the six feet of distance couldn’t be maintained. He said more about the virus mitigation strategies will be presented at the next meeting.
While she acknowledged the enthusiasm over the vaccines, board member Penny Franklin said part of the reason the district has managed to keep case numbers low is because of the measures that have been in place for months.
“But we also have to remember what is going on with the variants of this virus and how much more contagious they’re saying they are,” Franklin said. “I am most definitely at the point where I understand we need to get our children back into the school in front of teachers for many different reasons, but there are still safety concerns I have in terms of how we’re going to do this and still maintain the level of safety we have.”
Said board member Mark Cherbaka: “To me, this is an ethical and moral issue … that we have these new strains coming,” Cherbaka said. “It seems a little bit premature, I think, and I little reckless given what is happening.”
The district has reported a total of 155 positive cases as of Tuesday and there are currently no outbreaks and no recommendations to close individual classrooms or schools, MCPS officials said.
Countywide, 35 new cases were reported on Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Montgomery County also reported a seven-day average of 38 cases, which is nearly half of the seven-day average shown on Sept. 12.
Franklin raised the possibility of performing another public survey to gauge how the community feels.
“This is going to get bad again if we don’t get folks vaccinated fast enough and we don’t have enough vaccines and we have these new variants coming in hot and heavy,” she said.