The commandant for Virginia Tech’s Corps of Cadets Commandant Randal Fullhart is retiring on July 1 after 13 years in the position – the longest such tenure in corps history.

Fullhart, a retired major general in the U.S. Air Force, helped lead multimillion-dollar facilities replacements, a much-needed expansion of leadership and administrative staff, and harnessing fundraising efforts to endow scholarships for Virginia Tech cadets over the past several years, according to a university news release.

When Fullhart started in 2011, he put together a strategic plan that focused primarily on growth and enhanced leadership development. The official opening of the Corps Leadership and Military Science Building, which serves as the home for the commandant’s staff and includes both corps and ROTC offices, classrooms, museum, library, and training spaces, took place place Friday at the Corps of Cadets Reunion and marks one of the final components of that plan.

“We’re coming to closure this year on almost all the major elements in that strategic plan,” Fullhart said in the release. “I can’t say they’re all complete because you never complete trying to raise money for scholarships, and we’ve got a couple more people that we want to hire into new positions. But the buildings are done this year. We now have, with our third new residence hall, capacity for 1,400 cadets, which is what [Virginia Tech] President [Tim] Sands and I talked about as the right number for the corps as the university continued to grow. We’ve probably almost doubled the size of the staff.”

Fullhart hopes to spend his final couple of months helping the new commandant during the transition period, according to the release.

“Maj. Gen. Fullhart has dedicated more than a decade of service to Virginia Tech, advancing the mission of the Corps of Cadets as an administrator, instructor, and respected leader,” Sands said. “The university greatly appreciates his exceptional service. Under his oversight, the construction of new facilities on the Upper Quad, the growth of the cadet population, and the strong relationship with cadet alumni have been transformative and will serve the university well for the generations to come.”

A native of Kansas who grew up on a farm in Indiana, Fullhart admittedly knew little about Virginia Tech and the Corps of Cadets following a 32-year career in the Air Force in which he retired as a major general. His wife, Kathy, encouraged him to seek positions that he would consider a calling for developing such leaders. Not long after that, a mentor told him about the soon-to-be vacant commandant position at Virginia Tech, and at the end of the process, then President Charles Steger named him the 35th commandant of cadets, according to the release.

Fullhart said that every move he made was to give the cadets the best possible chance at personal growth and career success.

The Fullharts plan to move to College Station, Texas, next summer to be near their son, who works in that area.

A national search for the next commandant will begin later this fall.