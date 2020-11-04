 Skip to main content
Giles High School to go completely remote until at least Nov. 16
Giles High School to go completely remote until at least Nov. 16

Giles High School will begin a temporary shift to 100% virtual learning on Thursday.

The measure is slated to remain in effect until at least Nov. 16, according to announcements Giles County Public Schools made online.

GCPS said it made the decision after consulting with the local health department and due to additional positive COVID-19 cases at GHS, the school district said

“This is due to the inability to provide the vital functions of the school,” GCPS wrote in on its main website and on social media.

The school district, however, said the move doesn’t affect the schedule for students enrolled at the Giles County Technology Center, a campus that provides high schoolers with training in technical fields and aims to send them more quickly into the full-time workforce.

GCPS officials couldn’t immediately be reached to provide figures on COVID-19 cases within the district.

Giles County has reported the fewest number of cases in the New River Valley — a total of 155, according to Virginia Department of Health data on Wednesday. Most of the locality’s reported cases, however, occurred between early August and now.

During the first few months of the pandemic, Giles went numerous days without new confirmed cases, according to VDH data.

The GHS measure comes a week after GCPS announced that it plans to transition all pre-K through third-grade students to in-person instruction four days a week, beginning on Nov. 16.

The remaining students are otherwise learning under a hybrid model that has one group take in-person classes on Monday and Wednesday and another group show up in the classroom on Tuesday and Thursday. Those two groups do virtual learning on the days they’re not doing in-person instruction.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

