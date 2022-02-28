Glenvar goes interactive, giving students lesson on disabilities

To coincide with this week's start of 2022 Winter Paralympic Games, Glenvar High School students are learning more about what it means to live with a physical disability through research and firsthand experience.

Combined curriculum between the physical education and English departments provided almost every student in the school the opportunity to learn about wheelchair sports, as well as researching different topics such as the American Disabilities Act and Paralympic athletes. The goal: educate students about what people with disabilities deal with on a daily basis, according to Glenvar PE and health department Chair Lynn Richmond.

She said the idea came to fruition before the COVID-19 pandemic, but was only able to be done once before starting up again this year. She said now was the perfect time with the Paralympics starting Friday.

We decided "wouldn’t it be great collaboration for us to be together and teach kids about all the things around the Paralympics, handicap rules [in sports], the laws that determine how buildings are made,” she said, referring to ADA regulations.

For the interactive learning portion of the program, one of the high school’s IT employees and Glenvar alumnus Jake Tyree was able to borrow the special wheelchairs used for sports from his basketball team.

Tyree, 29, lost the use of his legs when he was in grade school after having part of his spine removed due to a tumor, but that didn’t stop him from continuing to pursue the sport that he loves.

He said he was lucky enough for his parents to be able to take him to Charlotte where he was afforded the opportunity to play on a travel team there, which eventually led to him receiving a full scholarship to multiple division one schools, before ultimately deciding to attend the University of Illinois.

“I am a naturally positive person, so I always try to look at things in that light,” he said. "For me, this was a way to continue to do something I always enjoyed doing.”

Tyree still plays for a team based in Charlottesville, but also started a smaller team in Roanoke as a way to grow the game in the region.

Unlike regular wheelchairs, ones used for sports are modified to have more mobility and smaller wheels around the two main ones to keep the chairs steady and upright, but they can cost upwards of $4,000, making them unaffordable to many.

“We are lucky that Jake was able to borrow these chairs from his team, because they are pretty expensive and the students wouldn’t have this great learning opportunity otherwise,” Lynn said.

English teacher Sarah Schwartz said her students focused on the research and presentation side of things, with her 11th grade students giving presentations to ninth and 10th graders about the sports, the Paralympics and the ADA.

Schwartz said the assignments were within the curriculum but also helped students learn about life outside of the classroom.

“I think it opens their eyes. If you don’t have someone around you with a disability, there’s a lot of things you probably don’t notice,” she said. “Like when I go places I look around and notice, there’s no ramp here … also many students have learned that adaptive sports exist, and they're not as easy as some people think they are.”

Eleventh grader Marco Gustafson said that he’s really enjoyed the assignments and has learned a lot about people with disabilities that he didn’t previously know or even think about.

“Disabilities don’t always mean what we think it means … we see people sometimes and think wow, their life is hard, but that’s just what’s normal for them,” he said. “But they want to be treated just like us, and it can oftentimes be rude to try and go up and help them without asking first.”

Tyree, who is leaving the school system next week to pursue a career growing wheelchair sports with Move United, said he’s thrilled to be following his passion.

“It’s a great opportunity that will allow me to help people enjoy something that has given me so much,” he said.

