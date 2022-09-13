Governor's office to Botetourt County: School building needs a local issue

Asked for suggestions about finding funds to improve Botetourt County Public Schools facilities, the governor’s office reaffirmed that school buildings in Virginia are a matter of local control.

School board Chairwoman Anna Weddle and Vice-Chair Dana McCaleb typed a letter to Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Aug. 1. They sought advice on the division’s difficulty acquiring funds to spend renovating or rebuilding steadily aging and degrading schools.

“For three years, the Botetourt County School Board has been working with our Board of Supervisors to obtain funding for the schools without success,” their letter said. “We were informed there is no money available for capital improvement, and there will be a deficit for the next five years.”

Of Botetourt County's 14 main school facilities, eight of them will be 50 years or older in 2023, according to county documents. Statewide, more than half of public schools are older than 50 years built, according to data from The Coalition of Small and Rural Schools of Virginia.

During a school board meeting last week, McCaleb said she received a response from the Commonwealth of Virginia Constituent Services office Sept. 1. Here is what a copy of that message said:

“Virginia prides itself on extensive local control in many facets of governance — including public education,” the state’s response said. “As you are aware, much of the authority for school administration rests with the local school board which is composed of elected members.”

The reply goes on to list some funding efforts that school board members have already attempted, and which were mentioned in their initial letter, like creating a capital improvement budget between the school board and board of supervisors.

“Local officials must work collaboratively with school board officials as school building and maintenance requirements often compete with dollars for roads, waterlines, and other municipal building needs,” the response to local officials said. “You are encouraged to communicate with your local officials to request capital improvement budgets and forecasts to learn what projects are planned and how local officials plan to fund those projects.”

The reply provides little insight for Botetourt County as it contends with a budgeting discrepancy that left the school division without $4.5 million anticipated, and much needed, for capital improvements this school year.

“This is the recommendation of the governor, and we’ve been doing that all along,” McCaleb said. “It’s just, there hasn’t been funding to make those improvements.”

The state’s response, which does not list Botetourt County by name, seemed pretty standard, McCaleb said in a follow-up email. But the contents were nonetheless truthful.

“At least I received a response,” she said. “I appreciate that.”