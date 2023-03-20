Graduate students picketed for better wages in Blacksburg Monday, as Virginia Tech administrators discussed budgetary constraints.

Sign-wielding student-assistants, plus at least one staff member, sat in the meeting room of the university Board of Visitors Monday afternoon, during a quarterly board meeting.

"We are generating Tech's ample profits," a sign said. "Give us raises already!"

In February, a university task force report provided nine recommendations to the school's governing board, mostly focused on methods of increasing compensation for graduate assistants, including covering their university fees.

The university is reviewing those task force recommendations, administrators said Monday.

“The Task Force has identified the current cost of living for a single graduate student living in Blacksburg or the New River Valley as $2,734 a month,” the report said. “A monthly stipend of this amount is the minimum amount that meets the cost of living.”

At $1,679 per month, the current lowest graduate student stipend is about $1,000 short of that baseline cost of living, according to data in the report. Protest signs on display Monday stated the importance of work done by graduate assistants.

“VT works because we do,” a sign said.

Assistantships are a common source of funding for graduate students, who work supporting general administrative duties, teaching, or researching, according to a university webpage. A full assistantship requires a student to work 20 hours per week on average.

“$250 million/year in grants," another sign said. "Work done by us."

Protesters passed to board members printouts of anonymous testimonies from fellow graduate students. The board's graduate student representative, Anna Buhle, read one of the letters:

“Since I have $150 come out of every pay cycle to cover fees, it reduces the amount of funds I have for my grocery budget,” the anonymous graduate student wrote. “The continual spike in food costs means I'm down to scraps at the end of the month, counting the days until my next paycheck.”

Graduate students’ protest for more pay comes at a time when Virginia Tech is exploring how to make college more affordable and accessible, while at the same time administrators are considering increases to tuition and fee rates.

“Any increase in tuition and fees will exponentially increase the already-high debt burden students at Virginia Tech face,” Buhle said, emphasizing the need for action on graduate assistantships: “Graduate students are anxiously anticipating the university's response to these recommendations, because for many students, their health and safety hangs in the balance.”

Board of Visitors member Melissa Nelson said recommendations from the Graduate Assistantship Support Task Force are now under review.

“Recommendations regarding stipend amounts, fees and strategies are being studied,” Nelson said. “A plan to enhance graduate student compensation will be developed and considered in consultation with the leadership of the graduate school and academic colleges.”

University President Tim Sands said although much of the priority for access and affordability is on undergraduate students, supporting graduate student assistants at a competitive rate is key to Virginia Tech’s other top priority of becoming a top-100 global research university.

“We recognize that graduate students have also been under significant financial pressure,” Sands said. “Some of them are behind us right now.”

Sands said one component to college affordability is keeping tuition and fee rates as low as possible in the face of high inflation. Virginia Tech did not take action on its tuition and fees during the board meeting Monday, because Virginia lawmakers have yet to agree on state budget amendments.

“Should the General Assembly not take further action, we will be left with the skinny budget, which does not include sufficient inflationary increases to avoid a significant budget shortfall,” Sands said. “We're hopeful that we'll hear good news before we have to set our tuition and fee rates for the upcoming academic year… We look forward to updating the board in June as our budget situation becomes clearer.”

Pay issues extend beyond graduate assistants. Faculty and staff representatives on Monday voiced similar concerns to the Virginia Tech board about under-compensation and pay compression.

“We have staff that are suffering with the same issues,” said Serena Young, president of the staff senate. “I know that we just increased the $15 minimum wage, and that doesn't go unappreciated. It's very appreciated, but it's just a small start. There's a lot more work that can be done.”

Also during the board of visitors spring meeting, an updated version of the university’s six-year capital outlay plan was approved, including the first phase for a 5,000-bed Student Life Village that was proposed during the winter.

“This is not an authorization to design or build or spend any money, but it gives us hope that we will find a way to at least hold our ground on access and enrollment,” Sands said. “Our infrastructure has limited our undergraduate population to 30,000 over the past four years.”