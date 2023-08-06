Day classes for Roanoke College’s fall 2023 semester officially begin Aug. 30. But for incoming freshmen, the learning began in June and July.

During their staggered, two-day campus orientation sessions, the recent high-school grads learned some out-of-the-ordinary college lessons — such as driving a nail, installing a screw and use of a level.

Besides elementary carpentry, they also learned a larger lesson: The value of teamwork, and how small efforts coordinated among a large group can produce big results in a community.

In this case, that’s a two-story, three-bedroom house. At some point this fall, it will be proudly owned and occupied by Keshia Jones, 36, of Roanoke, and her 11-year-old daughter, Ava. For the time being, the future home remains under construction on Bullitt Avenue Southeast in Roanoke by Habitat for Humanity volunteers.

The house-to-be is the 18th that incoming freshmen from Roanoke College have helped build over the years, working with the housing nonprofit, which has a 31-year history here in the valley.

Over that period, Habitat has constructed, dedicated and sold 284 homes to working-class Roanoke Valley residents who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford them. Ponder than for a minute and you might realize many American towns are smaller. (Not counted in that total are 13 Habitat homes now under construction, including Jones’s.)

Hers is the unicorn among the bunch — most Habitat projects are stick-built on site. By contrast, Jones’s is “a hybrid modular stick-built,” said David Tate, Habitat for Humanity’s development director.

1,000 hours of labor

Wearing light gray T-shirts and hardhats, and working in teams of 40 at a time, students and Habitat volunteers assembled four large sections of the house — two sections per story — under huge weather-protective canopies in a campus parking lot. Assisting were 30 or so upperclassmen wearing bright blue shirts, like the Habitat volunteers.

Each incoming freshmen spent two hours of their orientation on the affordable-housing project. If that doesn’t sound like much per individual, consider their totality of effort. Overall, the soon-to-be college students provided 1,000 hours of labor. On some of those days, temperatures hovered close to 100 degrees.

One was Star-Angel Oppong, a 17-year-old from Northern Virginia who graduated from Freedom High School in Woodbridge. She told me she chose Roanoke College over a long list of other prospective universities, because “they showed me more hospitality and welcoming than all the other [campuses] combined.”

Another was Grace Sweat, 20, a rising junior from New Kent County who’s studying sports management. She was helping supervise the freshmen. (When we were introduced, I asked how she was doing. Her response: “Very sweaty.”)

Wednesday, the sections constructed by students were slowly and carefully trucked to Bullitt Avenue by Rocky Mount Mobile Home Movers, under an arrangement covered by the college.

A complete roof and block foundation, already constructed on the Bullitt Avenue lot, was waiting for the built-in-Salem sections. Thursday morning, Habitat volunteers working with Lynchburg Crane (which donated its equipment and services) assembled the pieces into a single superstructure.

Jones watched with excitement and anticipation, and onlookers cheered as workers coaxed the home sections into place and bolted them together.

If past student Habitat builds are any indication, at least some of the students will show up in early December, after installation of plumbing and wiring. By then the home will have sinks, toilets and appliances, said Betty Jean Wolfe, Habitat’s senior director for community engagement.

That’s when Habitat for Humanity will hand over the keys to Jones. By then, she’ll have inked a mortgage with a local bank and the home’s title will list her as owner.

Banging hammers, humming crane

On the June day I visited the campus build, the dominant sound was a cacophony of banging hammers. Thursday morning, as Habitat crews lifted the sections together on Bullitt Avenue, the chief noise was the crane’s hydraulic hum.

“About 99% [of the freshmen] are relatively eager but inexperienced,” said Walt Shepherd, a retired school psychologist and dedicated “builders club” volunteer for Habit. “They take advice. They’re very complimentary. They get a sense of what it takes to put a house together.”

The annual summer project is organized by Roanoke College’s Center for Civic Engagement, which is led by Jesse Griffin, a biologist by training. He and I met socially early in the summer; this column sprang from that introduction.

The center partners with 19 different Roanoke Valley nonprofits, such as Habitat for Humanity; Feeding America; and the West End Center; and governmental outfits like Roanoke City Parks and Recreation. It provides volunteer service opportunities for students, most of whom are from outside the valley. That helps get them acquainted and invested in the place they’ll be living for the next four years.

Jones, besides laboring on her future home, also works two jobs, as a caregiver for orphaned kids, and caring for disabled adults and children.

She told me she first applied for a Habitat house more than a decade ago, when she was 23. “I didn’t get approved,” Jones said.

She applied again about three years ago but didn’t qualify at that time, either. But Jones never gave up trying; her third application last year proved to be the charm. Applications are the very first step in a 15-month work/education journey toward home ownership with Habitat for Humanity.

Since her acceptance, Jones has completed a four-month-long class for prospective homebuyers. It informed her about subjects such as personal finance, credit and how mortgages work. Jones also helped in builds for other Habitat homebuyers. And by the time her house is complete, she’ll have invested more than 250 hours of labor into it.

Not a give-away

“We do not give homes away; that’s a misconception,” said Wolfe, the nonprofit’s community engagement director. Instead, selected homebuyers “pay a downpayment. What they don’t have in cash they pay in sweat equity,” she said.

“What Habitat offers to working people in this community is an opportunity to purchase low-maintenance, high-quality affordable homes by offering them the chance to invest their time to build the house,” Wolfe added.

“By themselves, they couldn’t do it,” Wolfe said. “If you have a lot of money, you don’t need to invest a lot of time. If you don’t have a lot of money, you need to invest a lot of time.” And labor.

Tate, in charge of the Habitat’s local fundraising, said the nonprofit uses tax-deductible cash donations, grants from organizations such as the Virginia Development Housing Authority and volunteers to front the money and labor for the homes. When the applicants obtain a mortgage and buy a house from Habitat, the nonprofit gets the money back.

And “that money goes into the next home we build,” said Tate, who’s in charge of the nonprofit’s fundraising.

In that sense every dollar donated is recycled through a continuing series of new Habitat homes, which are often constructed in communities under stress. The new homes help bring the communities back.

What will Keshia Jones’s new house look like when complete? For starters, it’ll be 26 feet wide and about 28 feet deep, said Brian Clark, a Roanoke College graduate who’s director of construction for Habitat.

“It’s going to be a two story, kind of a traditional foursquare,” Clark said. “We see them all the time in Roanoke. It’s going to have lots of windows out and about, so it blends in with the historic character. It’s going have a big front porch, so it fits the old historic context of [Roanoke] neighborhoods.”

Wolfe estimated the value of the home on Bullitt Avenue in the $175,000 to $225,000 price range by the time it’s complete.

Keshia Jones, who currently lives in a Northwest Roanoke apartment with her daughter, is making some decorating plans. Ava’s bedroom will have pink walls and a “Hello Kitty” theme.

Jones already has an uncle and a cousin in the same neighborhood as her future house.

She can’t wait for the big day.

