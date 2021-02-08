Halfway through recruitment period, VMI superintendent search is 'exactly where we want to be'

With a little less than a month until the recruitment window closes, search firm consultants say the search for Virginia Military Institute's next top leader is going well.

"We are exactly where we want to be," said Dennis Barden, a senior partner with executive search firm WittKieffer.

Barden and Christine Pendleton provided the superintendent search committee with a brief update on Monday, confirming that the institute's board of visitors remains on track to elect the new superintendent in late April. The candidate recruitment period ends March 5, upon which the search committee will select candidates for first-round interviews.

To date, 26 people have formally applied or intend to apply, according to Barden. Consultants have contacted 1,500 people identified through WittKieffer and VMI databases, and consultants have received more than 50 nominations and referrals.

"The response has been positive," Barden said. "The VMI reputation continues to be extremely strong in the marketplace. ... But just to answer a question that might be on your minds, the very public circumstances of the institution do not seem at this point to be chilling the marketplace, at least in regard to people with whom we are speaking.