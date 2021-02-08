Halfway through recruitment period, VMI superintendent search is 'exactly where we want to be'

With a little less than a month until the recruitment window closes, search firm consultants say the search for Virginia Military Institute's next top leader is going well.
"We are exactly where we want to be," said Dennis Barden, a senior partner with executive search firm WittKieffer.
Barden and Christine Pendleton provided the superintendent search committee with a brief update on Monday, confirming that the institute's board of visitors remains on track to elect the new superintendent in late April. The candidate recruitment period ends March 5, upon which the search committee will select candidates for first-round interviews.
To date, 26 people have formally applied or intend to apply, according to Barden. Consultants have contacted 1,500 people identified through WittKieffer and VMI databases, and consultants have received more than 50 nominations and referrals.
"The response has been positive," Barden said. "The VMI reputation continues to be extremely strong in the marketplace. ... But just to answer a question that might be on your minds, the very public circumstances of the institution do not seem at this point to be chilling the marketplace, at least in regard to people with whom we are speaking.
"Now that doesn't mean that some people aren't opting not to speak to us because of those circumstances, but that would be no different, frankly, than any other search in terms of the circumstances of the institution."
VMI began its search for a new superintendent after retired Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III resigned from his post in October at the request of Gov. Ralph Northam. His resignation came a week after Northam announced an investigation into the school’s culture and policies following media reports of racism.
The board of visitors in November appointed retired Maj. Gen. Cedric Wins as interim superintendent, the military college's first Black leader.
The current candidate pool is racially diverse but "struggling a little bit on gender diversity," Barden said. Every branch of the military is represented. Some people have "significant" experience as faculty members or supervisors in military education, he said, while others have no education experience other than attending college themselves.
The consultants encouraged search committee members to provide ideas for potential candidates before the recruitment window closes.
"We don't want to get caught in the 11th hour saying, 'Hey, did you ever call Dave or Jane or whatever,'" Barden said. "Now's the time to give us Dave or Jane's names as ideas."