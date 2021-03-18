High schools in Roanoke and New River valleys make plans for in-person graduation ceremonies

High schools around the Roanoke and New River valleys are beginning to lay the groundwork for traditional graduation ceremonies — or at least, as close to traditional as possible.
Several area divisions said Thursday that they are in the process of planning in-person high school graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021.
Schools will likely capitalize on outdoor venues, given graduation guidance issued Wednesday by Gov. Ralph Northam capping outdoor graduation ceremonies at 5,000 attendees or 30% of the venue's capacity, whichever is less. Indoor ceremonies will be limited to 500 attendees or 30% of capacity, whichever is less.
Salem will hold an outdoor graduation "in some form," spokesman Mike Stevens said via email Thursday.
"We are blessed in Salem to have a facility like Salem Football Stadium that can handle the type of attendance numbers the Governor is talking about allowing," Stevens said. "Obviously, outside graduations are always subject to change due to the weather, but we learned some very valuable lessons last year and know that a 'drive-thru' graduation has its own unique advantages."
Details are not yet set in stone, he said, "but we are working toward provided our seniors and their parents with the best experience possible, and we will have options in place to handle any scenario."
Franklin County High School typically holds an outdoor ceremony at Cy Dillon Stadium in Rocky Mount, and that will continue this year. The school plans to hold a traditional in-person graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. June 10, Principal Jon Crutchfield confirmed Thursday.
Some schools may have to limit the number of guests each graduate can invite because of the capacity restrictions. That's the case for Franklin County, which plans to use a ticket system for admission.
"At this time we have not had the opportunity to clearly define how many tickets that graduates will be provided," Crutchfield said in an email.
Radford High School will hold an in-person ceremony at its football stadium with approximately 1,800 in attendance, according to Radford City Schools Superintendent Rob Graham.
Roanoke County announced Thursday that its five high schools will hold outdoor, in-person graduations at the end of May. High schools will announce details by the end of the month, according to spokesman Chuck Lionberger.
Botetourt County's two high schools are also planning to offer in-person ceremonies, according to Superintendent Jonathan Russ.
Pulaski County Superintendent Kevin Siers said in an email that "it is our hope to be able to offer something close to our traditional in-person graduation ceremony."
Roanoke City Public Schools is still in the process of finalizing graduation plans.
"We're looking at all of our options," spokeswoman Kelly Sandridge said Thursday.
Montgomery County Public Schools spokeswoman Brenda Drake did not respond to a request for comment.