High schools in Roanoke and New River valleys make plans for in-person graduation ceremonies

Details are not yet set in stone, he said, "but we are working toward provided our seniors and their parents with the best experience possible, and we will have options in place to handle any scenario."

Franklin County High School typically holds an outdoor ceremony at Cy Dillon Stadium in Rocky Mount, and that will continue this year. The school plans to hold a traditional in-person graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. June 10, Principal Jon Crutchfield confirmed Thursday.

Some schools may have to limit the number of guests each graduate can invite because of the capacity restrictions. That's the case for Franklin County, which plans to use a ticket system for admission.

"At this time we have not had the opportunity to clearly define how many tickets that graduates will be provided," Crutchfield said in an email.

Radford High School will hold an in-person ceremony at its football stadium with approximately 1,800 in attendance, according to Radford City Schools Superintendent Rob Graham.

Roanoke County announced Thursday that its five high schools will hold outdoor, in-person graduations at the end of May. High schools will announce details by the end of the month, according to spokesman Chuck Lionberger.