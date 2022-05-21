Hollins grad is finding a way to earn success

Now concluding a hard-working stint at Hollins University, Emma Thomas says she is ready to strive for new challenges after she graduates this weekend.

Thomas is one of 193 students from the Hollins class of 2022 ready to graduate during the university’s 180th commencement ceremony on campus Sunday.

“I grew up here in Roanoke, and, you know, I think I lived a pretty typical, poverty-line life,” Thomas said. “So I didn’t really think college was something that was going to happen for me.”

She was dismayed by the cost of a traditional four-year college degree. But guidance counselors at Patrick Henry High School in 2017 pointed her toward the Virginia Western Community College Access Program, and in 2019 she transferred from there to continue her education at Hollins.

“I tried to make myself the most employable English degree you can imagine,” Thomas said. “Stuff that looks good on paper, but was also really fun to learn… and will be useful in an employment setting.”

So in addition to a Bachelor of Arts in English, Thomas is minoring in communications, with coursework including interpersonal skills, group teamwork and argumentation.

“It’s been a very hands-on, interactive type of education at Hollins,” Thomas said. “For most of your classes, you have a product at the end. I’ve done episodes of podcasts, videos… a lot of stuff like that.”

Thomas said she’s fought poverty to reach the graduation stage, working since age 16 to help provide for herself, even through times when college coursework seemed overwhelming.

She worked night shifts for the United Parcel Service in Roanoke all three years she was enrolled at Hollins.

“I’ve had to pay my own way, and so I feel like having had to work so much in the real world, but also school-wise, I’m pretty proud of myself for getting through it,” Thomas said. “As for things I hope to crush in the future… I guess poverty as well. I’d like to not be living quite so thin, going forward.”

Thomas said she sees her degree as a means to greater income. Already, the skills she learned while in college helped her earn a promotion at UPS that includes supervision of co-workers who are decades older than her.

“I’m really interested in some kind of communications coordination,” Thomas said. “Either program management, public relations or marketing coordinator. I’d like to see myself working in education, or government. Maybe medical.”

One job offer has already rolled in, Thomas said. But she’s keeping her options open.

“Who knows?” Thomas said. “Maybe I’ll take my really cool communications degree and my argumentation advocacy class, and maybe I’ll join a nonprofit or something, and crush poverty for other people, too.”

As much as she’d like to stay in Roanoke, Thomas said she’ll go anyplace a good job takes her. She’s keeping in mind a simple goal for the long-term.

“I’m a simple girl. I got simple dreams,” Thomas said. “My dream is to live a life like my grandmother’s. Wake up in the morning in a place of my own, and all I see around me are mountains and valleys.”

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.