How Virginia Tech's Class of 2020 handled the past year after graduating into a pandemic

BLACKSBURG — Courtney Martin has been stuck at her parents’ house for a year.

She graduated from Virginia Tech with a degree in hospitality and tourism management. Of course she never could have imagined that a pandemic would sweep across the country and blow up the leisure and hospitality industry that relies on group social environments and in-person interaction.

Before she was set to graduate last year, she had a job lined up with a hotel company, but the company had to halt any job offers after states began adopting social distancing measures. So she returned home to Roanoke and worked in a restaurant in Salem until the economy started to improve. She tried to remain patient and optimistic. Her mother was sympathetic of her daughter’s circumstances.

“It wasn’t the end of the world,” Jackie Martin said.

One year later, the job market is starting to look up for Courtney Martin. She’ll move to Savannah, Georgia, in July to work for a hotel company, and she’ll be able to put her degree to work.

“I’m excited to use my degree,” she said. “It all worked out.”