'I'm drowning:' Roanoke County parents, teachers say changes are needed to reopening plan

A feeling of frustration settled over the Roanoke County School Board meeting room Thursday night as parents and teachers stepped up to the podium to share their experiences with the division’s hybrid reopening plan.
Their grim assessment: Something has to change.
“At the end of the day, as a teacher, I’m drowning. As a parent, I’m drowning,” said teacher Hope Pritchard, choking up as she spoke.
A total of nine teachers and parents spoke. Several specifically asked for the ability to return to the classroom five days a week, while others didn’t endorse a specific solution but floated ideas and asked for an end to the back-and-forth approach of partial in-person, partial online.
“I am here to ask for more understanding, patience and ownership from our teachers,” said Molly Camper, who said she was deeply concerned about students’ mental health. She relayed stories from other parents of straight-A students who are now doing poorly.
Pritchard said she has been working many extra hours in order to try to keep her head above water. “I spend my weekends at the ballfields searching for a hot spot so I can get my plans in instead of spending time with my family,” she said.
She also said she understands students have experienced difficulty in submitting work and receiving help. She’s seen it with her own children, two of whom have Individualized Education Plans. “As much as I love my colleagues, they are not getting what they need,” she said.
“I don’t know how much longer I can do this,” Pritchard said. “I miss my own kids. I worry about the kids in my classrooms sometimes more than my own.”
Kennie Harris said his preference would be to go back five days per week. He inquired about the benchmark to fully reopen.
“I fear we’re raising a lost generation right now,” Harris said, adding that he worries students will receive the worst education in “100 years.”
School board members said they want to improve students and teachers’ experience.
“What we’re trying to do is put a square in a round hole and make it work,” said school board member Tim Greenway, who represents Vinton.
Greenway advocated for giving teachers a long weekend. He also floated ideas such as hiring more teachers and adding trailers to get third grade students back to the classroom five days per week.
“Our teachers, there’s no question they’re getting crushed,” he said. He also said he was worried about students, especially their mental health.
Board member Don Butzer, whose wife is a teacher, said concerns cannot be ignored and must be addressed. “We can see the anxiety level is really ratcheting up,” said Butzer, who represents Catawba.
He said he doesn’t believe the solution is to return to the classroom five days a week, though.
Positive COVID-19 cases in Roanoke County have creeped up this week, which is reflected within the schools, said Rhonda Stegall, director of administration.
A total of 10 cases have been reported in the schools since Sunday.
A Bonsack Elementary classroom on Thursday temporarily closed “out of an abundance of caution” due to a positive COVID-19 staff case, spokesman Chuck Lionberger said. The affected classroom is “not a typical classroom,” Lionberger said. He said he could not elaborate further.
Also on Thursday, the division reported a positive student case at William Byrd High School. Earlier in the week, three cases were reported at Oak Grove, two were reported at Cave Spring Middle, one at Northside Middle, one at Cave Spring High and one at Glenvar High. An Oak Grove classroom temporarily closed Monday, the first in the division.
Stegall said she was not aware of any cases within the schools that resulted in hospitalization, answering a question from Greenway about the level of sickness experienced by students and staff.
The division’s next goal is to send third through fifth grade students who use special education services and who are English Language Learners back to the classroom four days per week. Half of the elementary schools reported being able to accommodate that, and half are working on finding capacity, Stegall said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.