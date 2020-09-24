'I'm drowning:' Roanoke County parents, teachers say changes are needed to reopening plan

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A feeling of frustration settled over the Roanoke County School Board meeting room Thursday night as parents and teachers stepped up to the podium to share their experiences with the division’s hybrid reopening plan.

Their grim assessment: Something has to change.

“At the end of the day, as a teacher, I’m drowning. As a parent, I’m drowning,” said teacher Hope Pritchard, choking up as she spoke.

A total of nine teachers and parents spoke. Several specifically asked for the ability to return to the classroom five days a week, while others didn’t endorse a specific solution but floated ideas and asked for an end to the back-and-forth approach of partial in-person, partial online.

“I am here to ask for more understanding, patience and ownership from our teachers,” said Molly Camper, who said she was deeply concerned about students’ mental health. She relayed stories from other parents of straight-A students who are now doing poorly.

Pritchard said she has been working many extra hours in order to try to keep her head above water. “I spend my weekends at the ballfields searching for a hot spot so I can get my plans in instead of spending time with my family,” she said.