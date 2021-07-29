In Blacksburg, Northam proposes over $100 million on need-based college financial aid

Northam emphasized that investing in higher education is critical as the commonwealth works to emerge from the pandemic stronger. He said one in three Virginians applied for unemployment during the pandemic, and while many jobs are coming back, not all of them will.

“For many people, this is an opportunity for them to consider what they want to do with their lives,” he said. “This funding can help them go back to school and get the education they need to make a career change or advance their education in their chosen field.”

Colleges have been highlighting their efforts on the job retraining front and not to just serve young people entering the workforce. By putting funds toward financial aid for low- and middle-income students, Northam said he is also trying to consider how the pandemic hit low-income populations disproportionately hard.

This complements a program that Northam has prioritized and Virginia has begun offering this year: covering the tuition, fees and books at community colleges for low- and middle-income residents pursuing a degree, certificate or credential in a high-demand field.