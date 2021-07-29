In Blacksburg, Northam proposes over $100 million on need-based college financial aid

Gov. Ralph Northam wants to spend over $100 million of Virginia's share of American Rescue Plan funding to increase access to financial aid for low- and middle-income college students.
Northam rolled out his proposal Thursday at Virginia Tech. He said he wants $100 million to go to the State Council for Higher Education in Virginia to distribute more financial aid to students attending public institutions for higher education, and another $11 million would be directed to a program that provides financial aid to Virginians attending private institutions.
“Not every good job requires a four-year degree, but most good, well-paid jobs require education or training,” Northam said. “Those opportunities should be open to everyone, but not everyone can afford tuition, or books, or transportation or even child care.”
Virginia is expected to receive about $4.3 billion in federal funds, and the General Assembly is meeting Monday for the start of a special session primarily focused on allocating those funds. Northam, a Democrat, has spent the past couple weeks announcing how he would like to spend the funds, which will need approval by the Democratic-controlled legislature. His spending proposals — such as a major investment in broadband expansion and funding to help hard-hit small businesses recover — have the backing of Democratic leaders.
“Coming out of this pandemic, we are doing what the president has been ushering in, which is we are building back better in Virginia,” said Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, who joined Northam in Blacksburg.
Northam emphasized that investing in higher education is critical as the commonwealth works to emerge from the pandemic stronger. He said one in three Virginians applied for unemployment during the pandemic, and while many jobs are coming back, not all of them will.
“For many people, this is an opportunity for them to consider what they want to do with their lives,” he said. “This funding can help them go back to school and get the education they need to make a career change or advance their education in their chosen field.”
Colleges have been highlighting their efforts on the job retraining front and not to just serve young people entering the workforce. By putting funds toward financial aid for low- and middle-income students, Northam said he is also trying to consider how the pandemic hit low-income populations disproportionately hard.
This complements a program that Northam has prioritized and Virginia has begun offering this year: covering the tuition, fees and books at community colleges for low- and middle-income residents pursuing a degree, certificate or credential in a high-demand field.
Virginia’s colleges are already receiving more than $833 million through the American Rescue Plan, which calls for at least of an institution’s allocation be used for emergency financial aid grants to students to pay for food, housing, childcare, transportation course materials and technology.
“Higher education faced numerous challenges over the past 16 months and it was an especially difficult time for our students,” Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said in a statement. “For many who were already facing financial strain, the impact of COVID-19 threatened to push their higher education dream out of reach.”
Northam also wants to spend $10 million to enhance the Online Virginia Network, which facilitates coursework and degrees from George Mason University, Old Dominion University, James Madison University, and community colleges.
Northam said that as Virginia recruits businesses, he said investing in K-12 and higher education so that there is a talented workforce is a key part of their pitches.
“We need to invest in education to keep that pipeline open between the education systems and our business community,” Northam said.