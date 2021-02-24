In-person instruction to increase for Roanoke's elementary students, some secondary

Elementary and certain secondary students can attend school in-person four days per week beginning next month, the Roanoke School Board voted Wednesday.
Following a fraught discussion over whether the district could have done even more, the board voted unanimously to bring back all elementary students and voted 6-1 to bring back certain middle and high school students four days per week. Laura Rottenborn was the sole dissenting vote because she wanted more secondary students to attend four days.
"I recognize that it's not black and white. I think there are lots of countervailing considerations," she said. "But I would prefer a plan that at least maxed out our capacity in our schools within the guidelines. I don't think we've turned over every stone to do it, and my heart is truly broken for the kids in our district who are genuinely suffering. It hurts."
Board members who voted in favor of the plan shared similar concerns.
"I am a believer of trust but verify," Joyce Watkins said. "So I will just say to everyone: Whatever we do going forward, I will trust that what’s put before us is the best that we can do. But I will be verifying."
Chair Lutheria Smith said her own children, graduates of Roanoke City Public Schools, shared their disappointment in her. Reflecting on the past year, Smith said she believes the school board and district could have done more to return students to the classroom sooner.
"I know that I am failing children," Smith said. "I take that very personally."
She added that the school board's job is governance, not to manage the school system. She said she trusts Roanoke Schools' leadership. "We are told that it is a capacity issue; we cannot do it. And I'm not equipped to say we can," she said.
Vice Chair Eli Jamison also said she would support the plan because she trusts the school district's staff. Jamison, along with other board members, thanked educators, administrators, families and students for being flexible and innovative over the past year.
Elementary students and students who attend the Noel C. Taylor Academy will attend in-person classes four days per week starting March 15. Select middle school and high school students will begin attending four days per week on March 29, the start of the fourth nine weeks.
Currently, all grades attend two days per week with the exception of preschoolers and certain groups of identified students, who already are attending four.
Secondary students eligible to attend four days per week, in addition to those already attending, include students with disabilities, students without stable housing, English learners, students considered truant, and/or students identified as "academically vulnerable," among others.
The board first heard a detailed presentation on the proposal during its Tuesday night meeting. Board members decided to hold a special meeting Wednesday to hear public comment, giving less than 24 hours' notice.
Seven people spoke during Wednesday's meeting, including multiple educators.
Mathis Seal, James Madison Middle School's only algebra teacher, spoke against a four-day schedule for all secondary students because the logistics would limit his ability to assess students' skills.
He explained that his classroom cannot fit every student with 3 feet social distancing, which means some students would have to sit in another classroom and call in virtually, making it more difficult to teach and help them. Currently, he's able to see all of his students in-person since they take turns attending two days per week.
Community activist and historian Jordan Bell, who is also a parent and school district employee, encouraged the school board to slow down and get more feedback before making another round of adjustments.
"Rushing has never been the friend of quality work," he said.
One parent demanded the school district increase in-person instruction for all middle and high school students.
"There is too much to lose and, unfortunately, not sending them back to school sets many students up for complete failure that will be forever be on you," said Jenny John, who informed the board that she was missing her daughter's final state swim meet to speak. "These students need to be in school, and you should be ashamed of yourselves for not making it happen."
Superintendent Verletta White pushed back against the idea that the school system hasn't done enough to get students back in-person full-time.
"We are doing what the guidelines have required us to do so that we can keep children at the center," she said. "So that we can make sure that our staff members are taken care of as well."
Teachers are exhausted and "going above and beyond," she said. Staffing issues have been a challenge, but there's a national teacher shortage exacerbated by the pandemic, she said. She thanked both teachers and children for their flexibility and resilience.
"No one goes into education saying, 'I want kids to stay at home,'" White said. "Who does that? No one does that. Teachers want kids in school. We want our children with us. ... I just take my hat off to our children, who are trying to be as flexible as our teachers. We are going to do every single thing that we can to make sure that we reach them, you have my word on that as leader of this school system."