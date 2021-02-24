In-person instruction to increase for Roanoke's elementary students, some secondary

One parent demanded the school district increase in-person instruction for all middle and high school students.

"There is too much to lose and, unfortunately, not sending them back to school sets many students up for complete failure that will be forever be on you," said Jenny John, who informed the board that she was missing her daughter's final state swim meet to speak. "These students need to be in school, and you should be ashamed of yourselves for not making it happen."

Superintendent Verletta White pushed back against the idea that the school system hasn't done enough to get students back in-person full-time.

"We are doing what the guidelines have required us to do so that we can keep children at the center," she said. "So that we can make sure that our staff members are taken care of as well."

Teachers are exhausted and "going above and beyond," she said. Staffing issues have been a challenge, but there's a national teacher shortage exacerbated by the pandemic, she said. She thanked both teachers and children for their flexibility and resilience.

"No one goes into education saying, 'I want kids to stay at home,'" White said. "Who does that? No one does that. Teachers want kids in school. We want our children with us. ... I just take my hat off to our children, who are trying to be as flexible as our teachers. We are going to do every single thing that we can to make sure that we reach them, you have my word on that as leader of this school system."

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.