Dozens of citizens from all over the Roanoke and New River valleys came and expressed their support or concern for Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed update to the state’s history and social science standards during a Thursday hearing.

The majority of about 25 speakers were critical of the curriculum in some capacity, whether it was the “whitewashing” or “politicizing” of certain historical events, the omission of some of Virginia’s history and pushing “complex subjects” to lower grades, among others.

At the O. Winston Link & History Museum of Western Virginia in downtown Roanoke to listen to the citizen comments were Youngkin appointees to the education board: Alan Seibert, Salem’s former superintendent, and Anne Holton.

Charles Pyle, the state education department's director of communications, was also in attendance to serve as a moderator of sorts, making sure speakers kept to their speaking time of three minutes.

Several of the speakers critical of the curriculum were educators from the area, but also from as far away as Alexandria.

Roanoke County fourth grade teacher Michelle Brooks said much of the proposed curriculum she would be teaching is too complex for young children.

“I’m not saying it shouldn’t be taught but not to kids that young,” she said.

One example Brooks provided was her class having to pinpoint on a map the homes of the country’s first eight presidents.

“They should be locating where they [the students] live on a map and learning about landmarks like major bodies of water," she said.

She also said the removal of James Lafayette from the elementary curriculum is a mistake as he is one of the only African American figures her students learn about.

Penny Franklin, a member of the Montgomery County School Board, who said she was speaking as a citizen, was critical of the lack of labor history proposed.

“Labor history is American history … What is being proposed will take our country backwards,” she said.

Franklin took particular exception with the lack of curriculum on how unions and labor law helped Americans, particularly women, children and minorities.

She said she believes the draft from August is what should be used, and Youngkin’s drafts discarded.

Others also spoke about how slavery is not properly taught in the state's schools, believing the latest revision does little to fix the problem.

The education department released a new draft of K-12 history standards in November that was developed over the course of a few months, disregarding a draft document developed under then-Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration over the course of nearly two years.

The board had been set to vote on the original Northam draft in August, but then-state Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow urged the board to delay a vote to give more time for review by Youngkin’s newly appointed members.

Despite a statement from a state education official, who said at the time that the department did not anticipate making significant changes, the draft released in November was an entirely different document containing several botches.

Balow, who led the state Department of Education since her appointment in January 2021, resigned last week without providing a reason.

The revision, which critics have called a whitewash of history, has triggered scathing pushback from Virginians. Youngkin expressed disappointment in the document, admitting “omissions and mistakes.” The state Board of Education, with a majority appointed by Youngkin, in November rejected the first revision by the Youngkin administration.

The state education department under Youngkin developed a second reworking of the proposal, which fixed many of the errors.

Several prominent organizations still oppose it, including the Virginia NAACP, the American Historical Association and the Virginia Asian American and Pacific Islander Caucus.

It does, however, contain some new teaching requirements that were not mentioned in the original Northam document, including references to Japanese internment camps, hate groups like the Ku Klux Klan, and about Sen. Hiram Revels of Mississippi, the first African American to serve in Congress.

The state education department added several issues to the latest draft that were omitted from the first revision, including the Chinese Exclusion Act and the gay rights movement.

The state Board of Education voted 5-3 last month to move forward on the Youngkin administration’s second rewrite of the K-12 history standards.

The back half of Thursday night's Roanoke hearing featured more people who spoke favorably of the proposed changes.

Amy Snead, head of the Mom’s for Liberty chapter in Bedford, a conservative nonprofit, said she and her group were appreciative of the changes made by Youngkin’s appointees, noting teachers in her county have also praised it.

She said she was happy that many people like George Washington Carver were referred to as “barrier breakers.”

Several others in favor of the changes said all history needs to be taught, the “good and the bad," and said Youngkin’s proposed curriculum brings the state “back to the basics.”

Another man said that biases from educators had undermined “true history,” and Youngkin’s committee was helping reverse that course.

The man did not provide any particular examples for what history had been revised or undermined by educators.

Virginia Department of Education staff will work to review public comments and incorporate warranted edits. The board intends to adopt a final version of the document in April.