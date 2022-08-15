Infrastructure issues rile Botetourt County School Board

Infrastructure issues at Botetourt County Schools are underfunded, according to school board officials flummoxed by lack of financing.

Communication breakdown left a $4.5 million gap in school division coffers this year, for money that was supposed to be spent improving public school property, said Botetourt County School Board Chair Anna Weddle during a meeting last week.

School and county officials thought the $4.5 million request for capital improvements was all accounted for, she said.

“Even though the county had a budget line for our school capital improvement plan, they assumed we were receiving this $4.5 million from other funding sources,” Weddle said. “Our board erroneously believed from this budget line that the county was funding our capital improvement plan in full this year.”

The reason was a simple mix-up, according to officials. But the overall issue of the funding the school system needs is not that simple, according to some county officials.

Planned investments in buildings, playgrounds, safety, athletic facilities and other capital needs for the upcoming school year will again be deferred, Weddle said.

“We can't. There's no way we can address these needs this year,” Weddle said. “We have been able to address some needs such as HVAC through federal and state COVID funds.”

Since 2008, Botetourt schools have kept up with regular maintenance, but the division has been otherwise underfunded for its capital needs, she said.

“A capital improvement fund is where we get the money for things like a roof replacement, buses, tracks, or anything basically related to the buildings,” Weddle said, adding that the school board adopted a formal capital improvement plan in 2020: “It has not been funded each year, making this the third year with no capital improvements being funded.”

At Buchanan Elementary School, the unexpected underfunding means the PTA is now scrambling to fundraise for new equipment kids can play on during recess, said school board member Jenny Wilson.

“In my district, what this looks like is a big pile of dirt in our playground,” Wilson said. “When people drive by our schools and want to come live in our communities, if they see a big pile of dirt in a playground with caution tape, they're going to keep driving.”

A sum of $2.5 million might seem like a lot, said board Vice Chair Dana McCaleb. That’s about how much the state sent down to Botetourt County Schools from a new fund intended to help address the estimated $25 billion statewide need for public school capital improvements.

“But when you're talking about building a new building, $2.5 million is not going to do anything for us,” McCaleb said. “We have a lot of infrastructure issues, and we can't address that without funding.”

She said Colonial Elementary School, opened in 2021, cost $26 million to construct. But due to inflation and supply shortages, the same building today would likely be far pricier, said board member Matthew East.

“The kids, the students, they're the future of our county. We want to keep them in our county,” East said. “We can't do that without the infrastructure that is worth going into.”

He said the school board has hammered away at the point that infrastructure is falling apart. It's an issue other school divisions region — and statewide have also stressed.

“I know parents are fed up with it. Students have to go to school in it. It's absolutely ridiculous,” East said. “This is very tame, compared to how I have expressed myself and felt inside for a good while about this.”

People should care because public education is the foundation of a local economy, said board member Tim Davidick. He added that school improvement has been a topic of discussion for the entirety of his time in Botetourt County.

“I'm really holding back here, because I am pretty upset at the fact that we've been talking about this for 12 years,” Davidick said. “We’ve kicked the can down the road so long, and there are so many things that are happening in the world and around us that we can be prepared for, but we're not.”

He said creative approaches are crucial in finding solutions to the problem, which is not just a $4.5 million need.

“It’s $20 million, and $20 million just gets us to par,” Davidick said. “Next year, we’ll need $9 million. It just gets bigger and bigger. The snowball grows.”

School board members said they were not singling out the county board of supervisors, but the larger problem at hand, and called for the community to rally for more help from local, state and federal officials.

“We have put off this maintenance for so long, we're at a critical point,” McCaleb said. “We're going to have to come together on this, as a community and both boards, for the safety and welfare of our students.”

But the school board said it is looking to the board of supervisors, as controllers of the county coffers, to answer the calls of parents and students requesting better learning facilities.

“It's time that the public really understands, this is not the school board anymore. It's up to this board of supervisors,” Weddle said. “We are fighting and fighting, and now it's time for the community to fight as well.”

'Impossible' from a county level

Botetourt County already spends more than half its annual budget on education, and it will cost $800,000 more to operate the school system this year compared to last, said board of supervisors Chairman Richard Bailey.

“The maintenance cost and so forth of these public school systems is very high,” Bailey said during a phone call Monday. “It's just kind of hard to keep up with it. Matter of fact, it's impossible, in my eyes, from a county level.”

He said a hard look needs to be taken by the county and school board as well as state legislators at where other sources of revenue can come from. He said a revenue-sharing formula for Botetourt schools has been discussed, among other ideas.

“This year, there was a misunderstanding in the budget process. The administrations weren't on the same page,” Bailey said. “It’s nobody's fault, but certainly a miscommunication… we’ll smooth that out.”

There’s no question what the issue is, or whether it’s a matter of significance.

“The facilities are many in our county. They're old and aging every day, just like many other localities,” Bailey said. “There's needs all the time, and this is certainly one of the more pressing ones, and a priority for sure… we want children to have good facilities and a good education.”

But with public safety, social services, solid waste, parks and so many other departments for the county to fund, none of those budget requests got any cheaper this year, Bailey said. However the challenge is tackled, public schools are going to need some additional help.

“It’s not an easy fix… there’s a lot of capital improvements that could be made, but you have to realize that schools are already consuming over 50% of our budget. We’ve got other areas that are in need as well,” Bailey said. “It's going to require other funding sources, other than local funding, to get some of these things done, because we just can't raise enough revenue to fix problems that are years and years old.”