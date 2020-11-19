Innovative and resilient, Roanoke County Schools poised to continue growth, Wray says

Education in Roanoke County has changed because of the coronavirus pandemic — and in some ways, that's a good thing, according to school board Chair Mike Wray.
In the county's state of the schools address, which aired Thursday morning on RVTV (Channel 3) and can be viewed at rcps.us/stateoftheschools2020, Wray described the challenges and innovation of 2020, highlighted the division's recent accomplishments, celebrated educators, parents and students, and showcased previous and upcoming renovation projects.
"Some will say 2020 was not the best of years," Wray said. "That may be true in some respects, but in 2020, we saw teachers, parents and students come together in ways we couldn’t have imagined to overcome challenges and find opportunities. We celebrated the class of 2020 in multiple creative ways despite the pandemic. We found ways to provide meals for kids who needed them. We made sure learning kept moving forward, no matter the method.
"In 2020, we found more in ourselves. We discovered our ability to be resilient and to adapt to a changing world. If we did all this in 2020, just imagine what we can accomplish in 2021."
For the past several years, the county invited the school system to take part in the state of the county address, usually for a 10- to 15-minute period. This year, the county opted to go it alone, spokesman Chuck Lionberger said.
Wray decided to take advantage of the opportunity. Filmed over the course of three days — Wray said he had to wear the same suit — he gave a longer, 30-minute address, visiting six schools: Fort Lewis Elementary, Burlington Elementary, Hidden Valley Middle, Northside Middle, Cave Spring High, William Byrd High and the Burton Center for Arts and Technology.
At each school, he highlighted a different topic.
Opening the presentation at the Burton Center, Wray alluded to the "award-winning mechatronics department," tipping his hat to teacher Shawn Burns, who last month won a national teaching excellence prize from Harbor Freight Tools for Schools.
Wray next discussed the pandemic at Fort Lewis Elementary School, recalling how "overnight our schools were thrust into pandemic mode" in March, and detailing the many protocols and guidelines that have allowed students to return to the classroom this fall. He thanked staff, from educators to custodians, for working diligently.
Roanoke County is among the districts with the most in-person instruction options this fall, following a lengthy debate among school board members over the summer about how to move forward. The school system has occasionally temporarily closed single classrooms this semester, but it has not shut down entire schools, unlike neighboring districts.
"The best way we’re going to beat this pandemic and keep the coronavirus out of our schools is if we all work together as a team," he said, reminding viewers to follow health guidelines when outside their homes.
Members of the school system's nutrition staff have gone out of their way to ensure students haven't gone hungry during the pandemic, Wray explained while visiting Burlington Elementary. The "all-hands-on-deck operation" also went beyond the cafeteria: bus drivers, instructional assistants, teachers, administrators and Central Office staff assisted with meal deliveries via school bus and a pick-up program, he said.
He also recognized Nutrition Supervisor Rhonda Huffman for being named Southeast regional director of the year by the nonprofit School Nutrition Association.
At Hidden Valley Middle School, Wray explained a small upside to the pandemic: The school division has expanded its online course offerings through RCPSOnline and created an entirely new academy at the secondary level, a long-term goal sped up by the need for virtual classes during the pandemic.
The division stands "opportunity ready," which means "we’re working to prepare our students to take advantage of whatever opportunities may come in the future," Wray said.
"Many of the jobs our students will perform in the future don’t exist today," he said. "Our mission, then, is to equip students with the skills and knowledge to be ready for these opportunities when they arise."
Schools have tried to abide by "opportunity ready" even this year by getting students back into the classroom as soon as possible and by providing online opportunities, he said.
"We already are looking at options for how we could expand our plan even further and bring back additional grades full time," Wray said. "While I, and every other school board member, along with the school administration, fully support having all students in school full time, we can only do so following public health guidance."
The school system has also remained committed to providing deeper learning to students, Wray said.
Wray highlighted several state and national recognitions the division and individual schools have received, including Hidden Valley High School's recent National Blue Ribbon School award.
But Roanoke County won't rest on its laurels.
The school system is embedding existing curriculum with "innovative and effective deeper learning experiences" involving five skills: citizenship, collaboration, communication, creativity and critical thinking, Wray said. Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports, an evidence-based framework to improve student behavior, is also being implemented. The program will be used to focus on social and emotional learning, school safety, trauma, equity, and prevention of bullying, substance abuse and suicide.
Wray also looked ahead to the future of the division's infrastructure. Highlighting the recent rebuild of Cave Spring High School, his alma mater, he explained the importance of providing an appropriate space for students and teachers to collaborate. That transformation will next take place at William Byrd High School, where a major renovation will start next year.
Having up-to-date facilities is a key component in the district being opportunity ready, Wray said. That's currently one of the biggest long-term challenges facing the school system, and one that's not unique to Roanoke County: renovating aging schools without appropriate state support.
Explaining that nine schools are in need of significant renovation and that six schools haven't undergone significant changes since the lates 1960s and early '70s, Wray said current funding levels from the state means that it will take decades to renovate those schools, he said. And by then, others will also need updates.
The lack of funding keeping other projects from getting off the ground affects the school system's ability to make sure students are equipped with the tools they need to succeed.
"The Burton Center for Arts and Technology, which provides amazing opportunities for students and is a key factor in workforce development for Roanoke County, has to be replaced with a larger facility that meets current industry standards to provide greater learning experiences for our students," he said.
Accounting for inflation, the school system today receives a similar amount of state funding it did a decade ago, according to Wray, forcing localities to close the gap.
"We continue to work with the Board of Supervisors to find ways to speed up these renovations and we thank the Board of Supervisors for all their support — especially during this pandemic," Wray said.
