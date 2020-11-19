Innovative and resilient, Roanoke County Schools poised to continue growth, Wray says

Education in Roanoke County has changed because of the coronavirus pandemic — and in some ways, that's a good thing, according to school board Chair Mike Wray.

In the county's state of the schools address, which aired Thursday morning on RVTV (Channel 3) and can be viewed at rcps.us/stateoftheschools2020, Wray described the challenges and innovation of 2020, highlighted the division's recent accomplishments, celebrated educators, parents and students, and showcased previous and upcoming renovation projects.

"Some will say 2020 was not the best of years," Wray said. "That may be true in some respects, but in 2020, we saw teachers, parents and students come together in ways we couldn’t have imagined to overcome challenges and find opportunities. We celebrated the class of 2020 in multiple creative ways despite the pandemic. We found ways to provide meals for kids who needed them. We made sure learning kept moving forward, no matter the method.

"In 2020, we found more in ourselves. We discovered our ability to be resilient and to adapt to a changing world. If we did all this in 2020, just imagine what we can accomplish in 2021."