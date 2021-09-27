Inside look: $30 million renovations ongoing at William Byrd High School

“It’s happening pretty quickly.” Newcomb said of the renovations. “Everything has gone really smoothly.”

Classrooms are temporarily displaced as construction moves through the building, she said. Presently, English and math classes are in mobile classrooms outside, while science and social studies remain inside.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The math and the English hallways are already completely gutted and new materials have been coming in,” Newcomb said. “It’s a complete renovation: floor, ceiling, doors. They’re taking the lockers out.”

The choir is singing and the band is parading about new music rooms coming, too, she said.

“We’ve not had a choir room, we’ve always had to share the music room with choir and band,” Newcomb said. “Both programs have grown so much that it’s caused some scheduling issues.”

Art classrooms and the weight room are also expanding. New space shared between the wrestling team and cheerleaders will similarly allow those sports a better place to practice, she said.

“Those kids can practice in the building and not have to go up behind the stadium,” Newcomb said. “We are renovating and getting larger bathrooms, because we have not had enough bathroom facilities.”