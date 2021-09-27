Inside look: $30 million renovations ongoing at William Byrd High School

Improvements worth $30 million are underway at William Byrd High School, providing well-needed refreshment to the 50-year-old building, said Principal Tammy Newcomb.
“It’s a complete renovation,” Newcomb said Thursday. “When it’s finished, the building will be practically brand new.”
Early progress on renovations at the 1969 brick-faced high school, located on Washington Avenue in Vinton, are buzzing along, she said. Contractors have been hammering away at the project since spring, and expect to be finished in July 2023.
Roanoke-based companies Avis Construction and Hughes Associates were awarded the $27.5 million contract with Roanoke County Schools. Soft costs for furniture, utility connections, gym flooring and more tally an additional $3.2 million, giving the project its $30.7 million price tag.
Roanoke County plans to approve $22.4 million of school bonds to fund the renovations, to be paid off over years to come, with the other $8.3 million paid for out of pocket.
Previously, the project cost increased by $7.4 million, requiring the county in June to divert funds from other school improvement projects.
“It’s happening pretty quickly.” Newcomb said of the renovations. “Everything has gone really smoothly.”
Classrooms are temporarily displaced as construction moves through the building, she said. Presently, English and math classes are in mobile classrooms outside, while science and social studies remain inside.
“The math and the English hallways are already completely gutted and new materials have been coming in,” Newcomb said. “It’s a complete renovation: floor, ceiling, doors. They’re taking the lockers out.”
The choir is singing and the band is parading about new music rooms coming, too, she said.
“We’ve not had a choir room, we’ve always had to share the music room with choir and band,” Newcomb said. “Both programs have grown so much that it’s caused some scheduling issues.”
Art classrooms and the weight room are also expanding. New space shared between the wrestling team and cheerleaders will similarly allow those sports a better place to practice, she said.
“Those kids can practice in the building and not have to go up behind the stadium,” Newcomb said. “We are renovating and getting larger bathrooms, because we have not had enough bathroom facilities.”
The project will also provide new roofing, firewalls, sprinkler system, and new mechanical, plumbing and electrical systems. All plumbing fixtures will be replaced, and lights replaced with LED fixtures.
Ease of access is increasing too, with an additional elevator being installed and the entrance redesigned to be ADA-compliant, Newcomb said.
Additions over the years — in 2010, 1996 and 1987 — left a mosaic of various tile flooring across different wings of the building, contrasting with the original terrazzo floors from 1969, she said.
“If you walk through different parts of our building you can tell when it was done by the flooring,” Newcomb said. “It was like walking through a time-warp. That’ll all be taken care of.”