International students at Virginia Tech brace for disruption if COVID closes colleges

“It’s an attack on the international community, period, whether they’re in school or not,” King said. He noted that international graduate students contribute to research at Tech, and that Tech’s two faculty scientists leading the university’s COVID-19 testing plan are foreign-born.

“I very much support the stand that we try to avoid doing things that are really going to undercut our research in the U.S.,” Michael Friedlander, Tech’s vice president for health sciences and technology, said in an interview Thursday. “It would be a terrible loss for our country if suddenly we lost all of our international students.”

Jianuo Huang, who graduated from Tech in the spring and is the outgoing president of the Virginia Tech Association of Chinese Students and Scholars, said he was shocked by the policy.

Roughly 7% of undergraduates at Tech are international students, a majority from China. King said as many as 1 in 3 graduate students are foreign-born.

Already, several students, like Zhang, are planning to go home or halt their studies.