Investigation into VMI slow to get off the ground, report says

Investigators have refused the requests, believing VMI's presence "will undermine the independence and effectiveness of the investigation and may well deter the cadets and faculty being interviewed from being as forthcoming as they might otherwise be."

"This also violates fundamental investigative best practice, as it allows the subject of an investigation to 'shadow' the progress of an investigation and potentially to steer its course and results," the report states.

The investigators have warned VMI that "continued insistence otherwise or attempts to delay the Team’s investigation efforts would be seen as uncooperative."

As a compromise, the college's current counsel, Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott LLC, proposed that interviewees be "given the option" to have the military college's counsel present, which the investigators found "just as problematic and undermining of the audit’s objectives, if not more so, than having VMI counsel present for all interviews."

Wyatt framed the issue as "working through whether VMI cadets, faculty, staff, and alumni have the right to have an attorney present when being questioned by highly skilled investigators."

Initially, McGuireWoods LLP represented VMI, which investigators described as "surprise involvement."