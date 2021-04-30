It's graduation day at Radford University — for both the 2021 and 2020 classes

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Radford spaced students out across several outdoor graduation events on Friday. The students and guests wore masks and were spaced out in chairs.

Graduation plans vary across Virginia. The colleges at Virginia Tech will host more than a dozen smaller in-person ceremonies at Lane Stadium starting May 10, although degrees will be conferred in a virtual event. The university is also holding an in-person event for the 2020 class. George Mason University is doing a similar hybrid graduation.

For a while, it was unknown what universities would do for graduation. In March, the University of Virginia announced it wouldn't do any in-person graduation events, but then it reversed course after Gov. Ralph Northam loosened restrictions on outdoor gatherings. Now it'll have an event at Scott Stadium as well as another one for 2020 graduates.

Radford University tried to make it as normal as possible in an effort to honor students who endured a challenging senior year. Students had their names called, and they walked across the stage to receive their diploma and smiled for their relatives to take pictures.

“This isn’t how I imagined our last chapter would look,” Christopher Davis, the 2021 Student Government Association president, said looking out at the business school students gathered in a lawn.