It's graduation day at Radford University — for both the 2021 and 2020 classes

RADFORD — It’s the day they’ve all been waiting for: graduation.
And they waited a long time. A whole year.
Radford University’s 2020 class is finally graduating Saturday — symbolically, at least.
“It was kind of like I was in limbo for a year,” said Colleen McNickle, the Student Government Association’s president for the 2020 class.
The pandemic has thrown a wrench into just about every aspect of people’s lives. Weddings, concerts, the Olympics — if the event required a bunch of people gathered in one area, it got delayed.
Last year, colleges and universities across the country held virtual graduation ceremonies, but many this year are hosting in-person events. Radford University decided to hold back-to-back graduation ceremonies on Friday and Saturday for the 2021 and 2020 classes, respectively.
McNickle, who is still at Radford for graduate school to study strategic communications, said she was grateful that the university made an effort to have a graduation event for the 2020 graduates, even if so many of them have spread out across the country, gotten jobs and married and had children. She said lots of her friends plan to come back for the occasion on Saturday.
“It’s good to close that chapter of undergrad,” McNickle said.
Radford spaced students out across several outdoor graduation events on Friday. The students and guests wore masks and were spaced out in chairs.
Graduation plans vary across Virginia. The colleges at Virginia Tech will host more than a dozen smaller in-person ceremonies at Lane Stadium starting May 10, although degrees will be conferred in a virtual event. The university is also holding an in-person event for the 2020 class. George Mason University is doing a similar hybrid graduation.
For a while, it was unknown what universities would do for graduation. In March, the University of Virginia announced it wouldn't do any in-person graduation events, but then it reversed course after Gov. Ralph Northam loosened restrictions on outdoor gatherings. Now it'll have an event at Scott Stadium as well as another one for 2020 graduates.
Radford University tried to make it as normal as possible in an effort to honor students who endured a challenging senior year. Students had their names called, and they walked across the stage to receive their diploma and smiled for their relatives to take pictures.
“This isn’t how I imagined our last chapter would look,” Christopher Davis, the 2021 Student Government Association president, said looking out at the business school students gathered in a lawn.
Davis and McNickle both went on a Spring Break trip last year to Gatlinburg, Tennessee. They didn’t think at the time the coronavirus would be such a big deal. But while driving back to Virginia, it hit them.
“We didn’t know what to do, what to say or how to feel,” Davis said. “The only think we knew was that we couldn’t come back to the place we call home, and we had to adapt to a new learning style.”
Alexandra Phillips is from Christiansburg, so she stayed home for her senior year. She said she wound up enjoying taking virtual classes because she focused better on her studies and didn’t have the bustle of campus life around her.
Emmanuel Dugbartey Jr. is from Fairfax County, so he lived on campus and attended in-person classes. He said the students overcame a lot of obstacles in their final year to get to graduation.
“The big question now is: what’s next?” he said.