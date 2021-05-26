James River grads include homecoming queen, the first female to score points for football team

"We didn't know how many more opportunities we were going to get, to kick a point after touchdown, so the very first opportunity we get, I said she’s getting it."

Jennings was confident in his placekicker, and it paid off. After the ball went through, the first celebration began.

"The holder [Adam Bridges], I’m like really close with him, and he was just hyping me up," Marshall said. "It was awesome. They all surrounded me, hit me on the helmet. I felt like one of the guys. It was very cool."

While her teammates headed toward the locker room, Marshall joined the school's homecoming court.

"I tried to focus on the game" during the first half, she said. "Being on the team, I tried to just center my attention on that. Homecoming wasn’t in my initial thoughts until halftime. That was when I was like, OK, this is my moment. I could be the winner. And when I was, I was just very honored.

"As soon as they were done, I went back up with the team and listened to coach talking, and headed back out on the field with the guys."

Between the two experiences, Marshall ranked the kick higher, given its place in school history. The two experiences together leveled up further, she said.