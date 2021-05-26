James River grads include homecoming queen, the first female to score points for football team

Try to beat Morgan Marshall's senior night.
The 17-year-old James River High School student put her right leg to a football as the second quarter ran out on April 2 against Parry McCluer High School. The ball went through the uprights, making Marshall the first girl in the school's history to score a point on the football field.
At halftime, Marshall joined the homecoming court in her uniform. As her Knights gridiron teammates rested by their dressing room, the school crowned their kicker homecoming queen.
She returned in the second half to kick a second extra point. The final score — James River 14, Parry McCluer 12.
"That was definitely a day," Marshall said this week.
On Tuesday, she and her classmates had another day, graduating as the pandemic that had so disrupted their late high school careers was finally getting under control. Marshall addressed the student body on the field where she had made history. After all, she was its president.
"I addressed how our senior year wasn’t how we thought it was going to be, but we made every moment count, and we’re super grateful for things like a graduation and a prom," Marshall said. "And even though we were farther apart, we formed stronger and closer bonds with each other that we’re forever grateful for."
Marshall could be a case study in making every moment count.
She was part of an indoor track squad that won the state championship in the 4 x 200 relay. She ran outdoor track. She played soccer for the Knights, and for a traveling squad. Her kicking and aggressive play on the pitch led to her joining the football team.
She'll head for Knoxville to study kinesiology at the University of Tennessee. She said she'll look to play club sports there.
Her only regret leaving high school? She didn't play football all four years. Simply coming out for the team started as a joke, she said.
Knights head football coach Tim Jennings, though, was serious. Back when he was the school's athletic director, he saw her playing soccer and was impressed with her aggressive play and her long and accurate kicks. He spoke with Marshall's parents, one of whom, Amanda Marshall, teaches family and consumer sciences at James River. Then Jennings and other coaches started working on Morgan. She came to practice and started kicking, then COVID-19 hit, knocking out fall's sports schedule.
Morgan Marshall didn't lose interest, Jennings said.
"She was adamant," said Jennings, a longtime JRHS staffer and second-year head coach. "When we were shut down in the spring and summer, she kind of worked on her stuff. Bought her own ball and tee and was coming to school on her own.
"Once we came back to school, she and I would get together some on off days and do some work. She came after practice. She was always in touch, she let me know every week what her [volleyball] game schedule was. You could tell she wanted in."
Yep, she was simultaneously playing volleyball, a spring sport, and football, which had been moved from fall.
"This is a busy young lady, and for her to make it a priority to come whenever she had free time, that was huge," Jennings said. "Any coach worth their salt wants that, no matter what the sport is."
Marshall, a forward on the soccer team, was confident in her ability to kick, and comfortable with the people around her.
"I just knew from the James River family that I would have constant support, and all the coaches were really involved in helping me really understand what I needed to do, and so were the guys," she said. "So that just really helped encourage me."
It was a tough season for Knights football. The injury-plagued squad was 0-5 going into senior night, its season-closer. The offense had been hard-pressed to score all season, and on Marshall's only previous attempt, a bad snap kept her from putting foot to ball. But Jennings saw a chance against the Fighting Blues, of Buena Vista.
Marshall, one of several Knights kickers, had been "spot on" that week and in pregame warmups.
"We didn't know how many more opportunities we were going to get, to kick a point after touchdown, so the very first opportunity we get, I said she’s getting it."
Jennings was confident in his placekicker, and it paid off. After the ball went through, the first celebration began.
"The holder [Adam Bridges], I’m like really close with him, and he was just hyping me up," Marshall said. "It was awesome. They all surrounded me, hit me on the helmet. I felt like one of the guys. It was very cool."
While her teammates headed toward the locker room, Marshall joined the school's homecoming court.
"I tried to focus on the game" during the first half, she said. "Being on the team, I tried to just center my attention on that. Homecoming wasn’t in my initial thoughts until halftime. That was when I was like, OK, this is my moment. I could be the winner. And when I was, I was just very honored.
"As soon as they were done, I went back up with the team and listened to coach talking, and headed back out on the field with the guys."
Between the two experiences, Marshall ranked the kick higher, given its place in school history. The two experiences together leveled up further, she said.
"It’s definitely in the top of my memories from my whole high school experience, if not number one, because there was so much going on," she said. "I just felt on top of the world, really. I know it sounds cliched."
Jennings, who was an assistant coach before he ran the squad, is used to boys from his team spending halftime with the court. For him, too, the extra point was special.
"It was really a positive thing," he said. "You struggle a little bit like we did this year. We had some major injuries and whatnot, but that was huge. Any positive news you can get for your program is welcome, and that was one of the silver linings of the season, and something she’s going to remember forever."
Marshall has advice for anyone who wants to pursue so many objectives in a compact time frame.
"My coaches have always told me student comes before athlete, so learning those time management skills … has really helped me out," she said. "Thankfully, coaches have also helped if we needed anything academically. They would step in. I’ve been fortunate to have very understanding coaches.
"I would say, never back out of anything if you think it might be too much.
"I’m the type of person that I didn’t want to have any regrets leaving high school, and I just wanted to fulfill everything that I wanted to do."
Jennings said that a couple of girls have approached him with interest about kicking this fall. He said he'll see how it goes. They'll have some big cleats to fill.