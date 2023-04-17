Businesswoman, philanthropist and author Jean Case will speak at Virginia Tech during commencement ceremonies on May 12, the university announced Monday.

“Case was at the forefront of the movement to bring the internet to the masses, working as a top executive at AOL for nearly a decade, where she oversaw all marketing that established AOL as the No. 1 internet brand and the first internet company to go public,” the announcement said. “After leaving AOL, Case and her husband, Steve, created the Case Foundation to address social challenges.”

Among other titles, Case is the chairman of the National Geographic Society, CEO of the Case Foundation, and founder of For What It’s Worth.

“Under her leadership as CEO, the Case Foundation has led cross-sector partnerships that have brought business, government, and nonprofits together to drive impact in areas including inclusive entrepreneurship, impact investing, citizen engagement, and the digital divide,” the announcement said. “Case has since furthered her leadership in impact investing with the launch of For What It’s Worth in 2021 focused on expanding interest in investing for social good.”

Case's philosophy is the foundation of her book, “Be Fearless: Five Principles for a Life of Breakthroughs and Purpose,” which explores how to make a difference in work, community, and life by taking bold risks, including moments from her own life and work.

Virginia Tech’s commencement ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m. Friday, May 12, in Lane Stadium. A complete schedule and additional information is online: commencement.vt.edu.