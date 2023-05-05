ROCKY MOUNT — Following a three-month search, the Franklin County School Board on Friday named Kevin Siers as the school division's next superintendent.

Siers has served as superintendent of Pulaski County Public Schools since 2016 and led Christiansburg High School as principal before that.

The school board announced the hiring at a special meeting held Friday. Chairman Jeff Worley spoke briefly about the process of finding a new superintendent before introducing Siers. There were 17 applicants for the position, narrowed down to six, and the board interviewed four finalists, he said.

"It's been an arduous process but I think one we gladly undertook," Worley said. "Our board was very unified about what we wanted to see in our next superintendent and the process we took to get there. I'm proud to be here tonight to make our decision"

Siers' contract as the new superintendent begins July 1, just a day after the contract of current Superintendent Bernice Cobbs ends. Cobbs announced last year she would step down.

Neither Worley nor Siers on Friday would disclose his salary or other terms of his contract. The Roanoke Times has filed a Virginia Freedom of Information Act request to obtain that public information.

The board hired Cobbs, a longtime Franklin County educator, as superintendent in 2020.

According to a news release issued by Pulaski County announcing his resignation, during his tenure he "oversaw the bond referendum campaign and construction of Pulaski County Middle School, navigated the school division through the COVID-19 pandemic in a way that allowed Pulaski County students to return to five days a week of in person instruction before any other school division in Southwest Virginia, and oversaw the development and implementation of a division-wide model for effective instruction which created higher standards and increased expectations about instructional delivery in all Pulaski County Public Schools classrooms."

He informed the county's school board late last month he would be resigning and taking the position in Franklin County.

Prior to his time in Pulaski County, Siers served as the principal of Christiansburg High School in 2012 after two years working as the superintendent of Monroe County Schools in West Virginia, where he was credited with drastically cutting the county's dropout rate. Prior to that, he served as principal of Bland High School in Bland County, and was an assistant principal and transportation director at Hickory High School in Hickory, North Carolina.

Siers earned his doctorate in education leadership and policy studies from Virginia Tech and a master's of school administration from Appalachian State, according to his LinkedIn profile. His undergraduate degree is from Concord University in West Virginia.

Siers also is a military veteran, including active duty tours in Yugoslavia and Iraq, according to his biography on the Pulaski County Public Schools website.

At Friday's announcement, Siers praised the beauty of Franklin County as he travels the area in search of a new home for his family. He also expressed his eagerness to get to know the community.

"I hope to get to know each and every one of you in the next few months," Siers said.

Cobbs, present for the announcement Friday, stated she looks forward to "passing the baton" to him as he takes the position. She said they would be working together over the next few weeks.

"I've known Dr. Siers a long time and he will do a good job for this county and this school division," Cobbs said.

Following Friday's meeting, Worley said the school board ultimately decided to hire Siers based on his vast experience, especially in rural schools similar to Franklin County and his willingness to be involved in the community. "Those are the things people told us they wanted," he said.