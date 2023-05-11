In April, the Kiwanis Club of Christiansburg delivered Walmart gift cards to Falling Branch Elementary School, Christiansburg Elementary School and Montgomery Central.

The cards, in the amount $550 ($500 from the Kiwanis Club and $50 from Walmart) were delivered to schools that had a low balance on their existing cards and had requested additional funds.

The gift card program is part of the club’s continuing work of providing support to local schools to help cover the need for clothing and supplies for some of their students. This program was started several years ago for the seven schools in Christiansburg. Cards are replenished by the club as needed. Before this program was introduced, often teachers and staff members would personally pay for the needed items that the children could not afford.

The cards were presented by Montgomery County Public Schools Tiered Intervention Specialist and Kiwanis member Oliver Lewis, and Kiwanis member Ernie Wade.

Kiwanis is a global organization of members, clubs and partners who are dedicated to changing the world, one child at a time. The Kiwanis Club of Christiansburg has provided service to the local community since its charter was granted in 1949.

- The Roanoke Times