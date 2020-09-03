Leaders project confidence as Virginia Tech enters ‘crucial’ weeks of pandemic

On Monday the university said about 24% of isolation space was occupied by students.

Bissell said health department staff aren’t seeing uncontrolled outbreaks of COVID-19.

“What we are seeing overwhelmingly in Radford, and the Virginia Tech community now, the students keep it to themselves, and the community cases are separate. We are not seeing any kind of linkage there,” she said. “We are not seeing any cases in the community that we cannot trace, which would be a red flag. And we’re not seeing people getting really sick.”

Tech reported 157 new positive cases last week, and Sands said people should expect to see “at least that, probably on the order of a few hundred new cases” reported for this week.

“The key is will we see that plateauing over the next few weeks and trending down, and that’s where we get some hope from what we’re seeing, some confidence in our plan from Radford,” Sands said.

Bissell has said Radford recently has seen a substantial drop in new cases, though backlogged data would indicate that cases are increasing.