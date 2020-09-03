Leaders project confidence as Virginia Tech enters ‘crucial’ weeks of pandemic

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands and local leaders on Thursday projected confidence that the university will see COVID-19 cases taper off after an initial surge that could last weeks.
“If we’re really careful and diligent, we’re going to get through this in a few weeks. And in a few months we should hopefully put this behind us,” Sands said.
Sands joined Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith and Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District, for a virtual town hall discussion of the community’s response to the virus.
Virginia Tech’s COVID-19 dashboard has shown 178 positive cases among students employees out of 10,053 tests administered since Aug. 9. While the dashboard has not been revised since Tech said Monday it would be updated more frequently, Sands on Thursday said the dashboard will be updated daily starting next week.
Since the first day of Tech move-in on Aug. 14, Montgomery County has seen COVID-19 cases increase from 315 to 660 on Thursday, according to state data. Over that same time period, Radford — where Radford University students began move-in two weeks prior — has seen cases increase from 63 to 527, state data show.
Bissell and Sands cautioned that daily reports of case numbers are not the most accurate picture of how the pandemic is manifesting on the ground.
“The numbers are reflecting what’s happened days or weeks ago,” Bissell said about Virginia Department of Health data. “When we see an increase,” in reported cases, people should “not necessarily panic and overreact and say, ‘Oh my gosh this is happening right now.’”
“By the time they hit that dashboard, my team has already started the investigation and in most cases completed the investigation,” she said of health department investigations that trace an infected person’s contacts.
Sands said the data on Tech’s dashboard is “beyond the level of actionable information, I believe, but it’s important to be transparent.” He said the dashboard will soon include a seven-day moving average as well daily case numbers, which he encouraged users to “become a student of them. Learn a little bit about what they actually mean.”
“There’s probably a little bit too much attention to numbers of cases,” Sands said. “That's something that is important, but is not the main metric that we use to judge how we’re handling the pandemic.”
Key metrics include the availability of campus quarantine and isolation space, as well as whether there’s evidence that infections among students are spreading into the larger community, Sands said.
On Monday the university said about 24% of isolation space was occupied by students.
Bissell said health department staff aren’t seeing uncontrolled outbreaks of COVID-19.
“What we are seeing overwhelmingly in Radford, and the Virginia Tech community now, the students keep it to themselves, and the community cases are separate. We are not seeing any kind of linkage there,” she said. “We are not seeing any cases in the community that we cannot trace, which would be a red flag. And we’re not seeing people getting really sick.”
Tech reported 157 new positive cases last week, and Sands said people should expect to see “at least that, probably on the order of a few hundred new cases” reported for this week.
“The key is will we see that plateauing over the next few weeks and trending down, and that’s where we get some hope from what we’re seeing, some confidence in our plan from Radford,” Sands said.
Bissell has said Radford recently has seen a substantial drop in new cases, though backlogged data would indicate that cases are increasing.
Despite Bissell’s assertion that Radford’s cases will begin to plateau in the coming weeks, a petition supposedly started by a Radford University student is circulating on Change.org asking the school to go all virtual for the next two weeks.
The petition, started by “concerned student,” had 379 signatures as of Thursday afternoon, and said the responsibility for the rise in cases should not rest solely on the students.
“There has been a lot of blame placed on the students of the university recently. The blame has primarily been directed towards activities such as parties. But, there has been no responsibility taken by Radford University for bringing the students back to campus, only testing certain students who live in 'hotspots,' and hiding behind HIPPA Laws resulting in other students not being able to know who has tested positive for COVID-19,” part of the petition reads.
“The University is continuing to monitor COVID-19 on our campus and in our community," Caitlyn Scaggs, a Radford University spokeswoman, said in an email Thursday. "As the number of positive cases has plateaued and is declining, any reverse in this trend through a spike in the numbers would result in a modified delivery of programs and services. Any and all possible actions would be carefully reviewed and thoughtfully implemented, as necessary."
Sands on Thursday said the Virginia Tech has no plans to shift classes all online, as James Madison University announced on Tuesday after concerns that a spike in cases could overwhelm isolation space.
“At this point we are not contemplating any change in mode of operation,” Sands said.
As the Labor Day weekend approaches and the semester gets underway, it’s critical for people not to let their guard down, panelists said.
“In the next two to three weeks, and especially, this weekend, they’re crucial,” said Hager-Smith, who ended her comments with an impassioned message to students on the importance of protecting community members.
“I want to live to see my kids prosper and my grandchildren grow,” she said.
“We are coming into this stretch with real strength and if we don’t succeed at this point, it's because we threw it away. We threw away the opportunity,” Hager-Smith said. “Let’s show the world what we’re made of, let’s show the world that this can be a success.”
Students, employees, parents, alumni and campus visitors can get information on Tech’s response to the pandemic through a COVID-19 helpline at 540-231-7600. The call center initially will be staffed 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, except for Labor Day.
Staff writer Sam Wall contributed information to this report.
