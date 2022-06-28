LEAP and Roanoke schools grow relationships — and squash

A federal planning grant is planting the seeds of healthy lifestyles in Roanoke City Public Schools and the local community.

Starting in October 2020, the Local Environmental Agriculture Project (LEAP) worked in conjunction with RCPS and the Virginia Cooperative Extension to lay the groundwork for farm to school programs in the city, testing pilot programs and building relationships among the area’s movers, shakers, and producers.

The grant, from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, was for about $50,000.

LEAP’s grant application plans were undone by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, so after receiving the grant, to those involved needed to pivot. The organization assembled an advisory committee of stakeholders in local health and agriculture to determine their next steps.

While navigating working with a school system also in crisis, the committee was able to forge connections with teachers and administrators.

Those relationships allowed them to revitalize existing school gardens at James Madison Middle and Fishburn park Elementary and build new ones at Hurt Park Elementary and Lucy Addison Middle.

The garden at James Madison Middle School has 22 raised beds of produce and flowers in concentric rings, surrounded by a fence. The beds were equipped with an irrigation system that students installed themselves during their agriculture elective classes. Water sprayed lightly from them in the morning at an RCPS event about the project on Tuesday.

Anna Beebe Sachs, science and green living teacher at James Madison Middle, said the class met daily over the course of a nine week period for sixth-graders, a semester for seventh, and a semester or, optionally, a year for eighth-graders. Students would plant, water, and weed in the garden in tandem with learning about agriculture, ecology, and nutrition in the classroom.

After students built the irrigation system, Sachs says she came by on a Saturday to check for leaks and found a student “clinging to the fence with his dad to show his dad what he had done.”

She said, “they take it with them, and they’re proud of it. I have the best job on the planet.”

William Imani, a rising eighth-grader and volunteer at the event, said it was the “best class.” He liked going outside and working with the garden as a change of pace from sitting in the classroom.

He lifted up a squash plant to reveal a sleeping baby rabbit, which he held cupped in his hands. He was proud to say what he’d found in the garden and talk about taking care of the plants.

The gardens face maintenance issues, as the school year doesn’t align with the growing season. Tom Fitzpatrick, science supervisor for RCPS, said part of the challenge was getting teachers on board.

LEAP Director for Regional Partnerships Mo McGonagle said a big part of making the gardens work relied on their design. The Virginia Cooperative Extension has experts on “low-maintenance garden design,” which McGonagle hopes LEAP can create documentation on to give to schools for the future of school gardens. Ultimately, she hopes all the schools can grow gardens, whether as large as James Madison Middle’s or as small as a single raised bed.

Pilot projects were not limited to gardens: LEAP also worked to connect school systems with farmers, acquiring produce for a Harvest of the Month program that serves local in-season fruits and vegetables once a month in the cafeterias. This was part of what McGonagle called “procurement,” one of the main focuses of the farm to school program.

For instance, a Highland Park first grade teacher instituted a Healthy Snack program that provided students with a local produce as a snack in class daily and once a month a special lesson about healthy snacks and seasonal vegetables. McGonagle said the program may expand to the rest of Highland Park’s first grade in the coming school year.

LEAP additionally put on 10 events over the past two years, and built a website with farm to school resources for educators, students, and community members.

After this two-year planning period, LEAP will synthesize their data to determine what has worked and what hasn’t to continue working toward a farm to school future in RCPS.

McGonagle said these programs are stronger when they’re replicated in both the school and the community, which would include workforce development programs, community gardens, health and nutrition education in camps, churches, and elsewhere that would mirror what students learn at school.

As for next steps, she said LEAP will continue to build relationships and explore what’s possible. She aims to get a farm to school coordinator in the school system to integrate nutrition services, curriculum, gardens, and infrastructure maintenance and said “people in the department of education are moving the needle forward.”

Fitzpatrick emphasized that, in addition to teaching students reading, writing, and arithmetic, RCPS wants to enrich students’ lives.

And the farm to school program aims to do just that.

