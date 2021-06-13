Legalized July 1, marijuana use will still be forbidden on college campuses

Virginia Commonwealth University won’t be changing its student code of conduct policy, which already prohibits illegal drug use that covers marijuana.

“VCU administrators will be reviewing the Student Code of Conduct to reconcile unclear language regarding state vs. federal law,” VCU spokesman Corey Byers said.

More and more states are moving to legalize marijuana, and 17 states have given the green light for people to smoke up for pleasure.

Americans overwhelmingly support legalization of marijuana for recreational or medical use. And college-aged people have the widest support. According to a Pew Research Center poll conducted in April, 70% of people between the ages of 18 and 29 support legalized marijuana for recreational and medical use, while 24% support legalization for medical use only.

The legislation that will go into effect in Virginia on July 1 makes possession of up to one ounce of marijuana legal for people 21 and older. Adults caught with more than that but less than a pound will face a $25 fine. Adults found with more than a pound can be charged with a felony punishable by between one and 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. People under the age of 21 caught with marijuana face a $25 fine, and would also have to enter a substance abuse treatment and education program.