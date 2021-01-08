Liberty University sues governor over financial aid changes

RICHMOND, Va. — Liberty University sued Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday, accusing his administration of wrongfully denying financial aid to some of the evangelical school's online students.

At issue is a budget change Northam and the Democrat-controlled General Assembly implemented last year that made incoming students enrolled exclusively in online programs ineligible for the state's long-running Tuition Assistance Grant program for Virginia residents. Exempted from the change were students who had to shift their studies online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Students at Liberty, which has an enormous and lucrative online presence, had been the leading recipients of the grant for years, and the change became a sore spot for the university and its former president, Jerry Falwell Jr., who repeatedly lashed out at Northam.

The lawsuit alleges that the eligibility changes were designed specifically to harm Liberty, and "threaten to wreak severe economic and reputational harm" on the school.

It asks the court to stop the exclusion of online students from the grant program, saying it violates the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment "because no rational basis exists to distinguish between 'online' and 'place-based' education."