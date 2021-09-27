Load the Bus overloads Roanoke area schools in milestone year

The supply drive started in 2000 as a one-day event called Pack the Bus, during which officials parked a school bus outside neighborhood Walmart stores for a few hours and volunteers encouraged shoppers to pack it with goods, he said.

Load the Bus has since grown, with support from Walmart, to four area stores, and in 2015 it became a three-day event to coincide with Virginia’s tax-free weekend, Lionberger said. Community involvement has grown each year to match a rise in student supply needs.

“The need, especially lately, it gets bigger every year,” Lionberger said. “Now, it’s a totally different ballgame where we have countless families who are impacted by COVID in any number of ways.”

And the community met that need again in 2021, some with just a few items, while others brought whole shopping carts.

School supplies donated to Roanoke City Schools were enough to pack 3,360 backpacks with almost $21,000 worth of materials, said division spokesperson Claire Mitzel.

Those backpacks were handed out to students during the city’s back-to-school extravaganza.