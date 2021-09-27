Load the Bus overloads Roanoke area schools in milestone year

Load the Bus aced its 20th annual school supply drive this August with flying colors from a few thousand boxes of crayons, amassing more than $50,000 worth of necessities for students in Roanoke area schools, officials estimated Friday.
The event hit its two-decade milestone and set another record for donations in 2021, said organizer Chuck Lionberger, communication director for Roanoke County Schools.
“We’re just stunned at the generosity of people,” Lionberger said during a phone call Friday. “A vast majority of it all comes from the community.”
In the county alone, donations totaled more than 15,000 school supply items, valued conservatively at just under $30,000, Lionberger said.
Supplies donated to Roanoke County include more than 1,600 boxes of crayons, 1,800-plus folders and about as many notebooks, plus 1,300 2-packs of glue sticks, he said.
Busses parked outside local Walmart stores were crammed full of supplies, which were sorted and sent out evenly among school guidance counselors.
Those materials are valued $5,000 above the division’s 2021 Load the Bus goal, and will stock the schools for the whole year round.
“It doesn’t take much. A whole shopping cart might’ve been $20 to $30 worth of things,” Lionberger said. “But it’s priceless the confidence kids get when they have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom.”
The supply drive started in 2000 as a one-day event called Pack the Bus, during which officials parked a school bus outside neighborhood Walmart stores for a few hours and volunteers encouraged shoppers to pack it with goods, he said.
Load the Bus has since grown, with support from Walmart, to four area stores, and in 2015 it became a three-day event to coincide with Virginia’s tax-free weekend, Lionberger said. Community involvement has grown each year to match a rise in student supply needs.
“The need, especially lately, it gets bigger every year,” Lionberger said. “Now, it’s a totally different ballgame where we have countless families who are impacted by COVID in any number of ways.”
And the community met that need again in 2021, some with just a few items, while others brought whole shopping carts.
School supplies donated to Roanoke City Schools were enough to pack 3,360 backpacks with almost $21,000 worth of materials, said division spokesperson Claire Mitzel.
Those backpacks were handed out to students during the city’s back-to-school extravaganza.
“Our goal is to help all of our students throughout the Roanoke Valley start the year off right with the supplies that they need,” Mitzel said, emphasizing the effort reaches beyond district lines. “It doesn’t matter where they’re from, and it doesn’t matter what their needs are.”
Community partners too numerous to list made monetary donations, Mitzel said. Schools across the valley are better off for it.
“It shows the power of us working together and being one educational system throughout the Roanoke Valley to help our students,” Mitzel said. “It’s important for the community to know that we could not do this without them.”
Elementary schools in Salem received $500 worth of supplies, a spokesperson said. Craig County Schools also benefitted, Lionberger said.
“We’ll be back next year,” Lionberger said. “And please help us out, because… we want to try and break this year’s numbers.”