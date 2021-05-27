Lucy Addison's Harrington is Roanoke school system's teacher of the year

The shout-out that a student wrote on the white board about teacher Eboni Harrington turns out to be true.

She is “an amazing teacher!!”, as the message in red marker said about Harrington.

Harrington was named district teacher of the year for Roanoke City Public Schools Thursday.

In addition, the Roanoke native was told she is the first Black woman to receive the honor in the city, she said. She teaches math at Lucy Addison Middle School.

“I teach to encourage, empower and uplift our youth, especially Black youth,” Harrington said during an interview in her classroom.

The classroom had 13 small blue chairs facing the teacher’s desk and a big screen monitor draped with colored lights. Next to the message on the white board that called her amazing, another suggested voting for her in 2024, as if to suggest some students think a presidential run may be in order.

Students, however, did not participate in the teacher of the year vote, which was determined by a panel of past and present district employees.

Her win entitles her to compete in regional semi-finals and she will receive $1,000 provided by a corporate sponsor, Member One Federal Credit Union, officials said.