Mark Miear opens up about Montgomery County firing, to run for school board

CHRISTIANSBURG — Former Montgomery County Superintendent Mark Miear appeared before his former school board Tuesday night where he finally broke months of silence on the events he said led to his dismissal last March.

Miear, who now works for Minnick Schools, capped his comments by announcing his plan to run for school board in District B, the area currently represented by longtime school board member Penny Franklin.

Miear, who spent just over six years as MCPS chief, said his dismissal — which the board unanimously approved on March 17 — was rooted to his objection to his transgender child’s decision to change their name. He said he also wasn’t given due process before being fired.

“I feel that after six years of being the superintendent in this county, I still deserved due process and at least the opportunity to share my side of what transpired that day,” Miear said. “I admittedly lost my temper on March 10 when speaking with Dr. [Annie] Whitaker about my own child. I sincerely want to publicly apologize for that. I acted in the capacity of an upset parent, not as superintendent. Yet, you dismissed me without even talking to me.”

Whitaker served as deputy superintendent up until Miear’s dismissal and became the interim district chief following the decision. She served as interim chief until the hiring of current Superintendent Bernard Bragen.

Miear said he learned that the board decided March 11 to dismiss him — a move they formalized about a week later in a short meeting that involved a closed session. Miear and several board members declined to speak on the decision at the time, with the elected body citing the issue as a personnel matter.

The decision led to widespread speculation across the community, with even the county board of supervisors making multiple attempts to obtain more details about the matter. Whether Miear received severance pay was a particular point of interest among supervisors, who argued at the time that they ought to know that detail due to their responsibility for the county budget.

Miear, who declined to speak to The Roanoke Times last year about the firing despite multiple attempts, said the agreement that previously prevented him from speaking out about the issue has been lifted.

Miear said he shares joint custody of his trans child with his ex-spouse. The child had requested to change their pronoun last February, a decision of which he said he reluctantly agreed. He said he drew the line at the name change requested the following month.

“As a parent who shared joint legal and physical custody of my child, who I love more than anything, the schools should not be allowed to change my child’s name without my permission. The reason I was against this change is irrelevant and personal,” he said.

Protocol in Montgomery County schools dictates that parents with joint custody need to first come to a consensus on such decisions or that the court system decide the issue, Miear said.

“However, the board felt that it could take away my right as a parent and change my child’s name without my permission,” said Miear, who then took aim at former school board Chairwoman Sue Kass. “Sue, you threatened me in February saying that if I didn’t allow my child to change her pronouns it wouldn’t look good for my job. I felt coerced and regrettably agreed to it.”

Miear said he wasn’t going to do the same with his child’s name, adding that he didn’t give up his rights as a parent when he became superintendent.

Other than confirming that the pronoun change was made to reflect a transition from female to male, Miear declined to share more information about his child. He declined to provide a name, among other details.

Miear said he wants to keep his child out of this issue “100%.”

“To me, it’s more about parental rights,” he said in a separate interview.

Miear said he was told that the name change for his child was going to be made by Whitaker. At that point, he said he became an “upset parent.”

“I gave my thoughts to what I actually thought about it,” Miear said, adding that he used some explicit language toward Whitaker. “Some of my language was not appropriate … in how I expressed myself. And I apologized immediately to Dr. Whitaker.”

Still, Miear took issue with how the district applied its transgender student policy.

“They based it on the trans policy that was passed [in 2021], that a parent has to agree,” he said. “They took the literal meaning of it and said only one parent has to agree, and I disagree with that, especially when I have [joint] custody of my child.”

Despite his position, Miear said he still reserved the right to be a parent.

“I was not going to waver on what I believed was best for my child,” he said.

Being a strong believer in parental rights was one of the points Miear shared when asked about some of his reasons for running for school board.

During his direct comments to the board, Miear complimented a number of current and past board members. He named former members Joey Lyons and Gunin Kiran and current members Jamie Bond, Dana Partin and Marti Graham.

“We didn’t agree on everything, but you always advocated for students, were on the board for the right reasons, and always treated me with dignity and respect,” said Miear before voicing more critical comments toward Kass and current board members Mark Cherbaka and Penny Franklin. “As superintendent, working with you was unbearable. You rarely mentioned students as a basis of your decisions. If we disagreed, you found it acceptable to treat me and others with disrespect. You are not on the board for the right reasons. You are not what is best for the children of this county.”

Miear said he wishes Bragen the best moving forward.

Miear’s career in education spanned approximately three decades.

Miear had received at least $42,674 in payments following his March firing, according to The Roanoke Times’ last inquiry into the matter.

The meeting was continuing late Tuesday, and the school board members criticized by Miear had not commented on his remarks.