CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County School board member Marti Graham will not seek reelection, she announced this week.

With Graham's decision, three of the four school board members whose terms are up this year are not running again. Sue Kass and Mark Cherbaka had already announced they won't seek reelection.

Graham, whose first term began in 2015, made her annoucement during a recent school board meeting.

Penny Franklin, the longest serving board member, is runing this year. She’s being challenged by former Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Mark Miear.

Before she announced the news, Graham spoke at some length about public education.

“I believe that every child should have the opportunity to receive a free, unbiased education, with … services that will provide them with the skills they need to become a successful, kind and productive adult,” she said. “Whether they pass a smile at some each day or become the president of the United States, every child deserves the best education. The best free education and support available to them.”

Graham thanked the district for what she said are the opportunities and services they provide the students and complimented the division’s employees, whom she described as devoted.

Lastly, Graham said she was thankful for the opportunity to advocate for the children of Montgomery County over the past eight years.

While they will all depart the board, Graham has been at odds with Cherbaka and Kass over a number of issues during the past few years. One of those issues was the reopening of the schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a subject that sharply divided the entire board.

Graham and Kass have each previously served as board chairwomen, while Cherbaka currently holds the chairman role.

With Graham, a total of four members of the Montgomery County School Board and Board of Supervisors won’t be running for reelection this year. Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Sherri Blevins recently announced that she won’t seek another term.