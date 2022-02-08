Masks made optional for Botetourt County students

Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 9, Botetourt County public school students will not be required to wear face masks, although teachers will remain masked, the school board announced Tuesday.

The board cited a recent court interpretation of federal guidelines in announcing the decision regarding COVID-19.

“Wearing masks while indoors, though no longer required, is still encouraged as an effective component of our layered mitigation strategies,” the division said in a press release. “This decision does not apply to faculty & staff, and masks will still be required for all employees while inside all K-12 school buildings.”

The Virginia Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a lawsuit against an executive order by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to make student masking optional. In its ruling, the court interpreted that school divisions have “a degree of discretion to modify or even forgo” coronavirus strategies provided by the Centers for Disease Control.

The Botetourt School Board unanimously decided during a special meeting in late January to wait for a court order before implementing the masks-optional executive order. In light of Monday’s high court ruling, it is up to Botetourt County parents to decide whether their kids wear a mask to school.

But school faculty and staff are still required to mask up, because the division follows state code that requires any employees in areas of substantial or high coronavirus transmission to do so, said school spokesperson Mike Moser.

"We will continue to monitor our community's transmission rate and adjust our requirements for our staff when it is safe and appropriate to do so," according to an email from Moser. "At this time, masks are required of all employees, regardless of vaccination status."

Coronavirus cases have dropped by 36% in Botetourt County during the past seven days, but community transmission is still considered high, mirroring transmission status across Virginia and in more than 99% of counties nationwide, according to CDC data as of Tuesday.

“Everyone in Botetourt County, Virginia should wear a mask in public, indoor settings,” said guidance from the CDC.

Since vaccines became available for 5-11 year-olds in November 2021, 17% of that age group in Botetourt County is vaccinated, whereas 42% of 12-18 year-olds in Botetourt are vaccinated, according to data provided by the school board in January.

In Botetourt County, 51% of people age five or older are vaccinated, CDC data said.

