Masks to be required, for now, in Salem city schools

Masks will continue to be required for now in Salem city schools due to a high infection rate in the community, Superintendent Curtis Hicks wrote in a message to parents Friday.

Hicks sent the correspondence as school divisions across the state are trying to determine what to do after Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order removing the mandate. Youngkin's order is now a subject of litigation.

While the Salem division "respects the new governor as well as the rights of parents," Hicks wrote that COVID-19 cases in the city are as high as they've been during the entire pandemic.

"To put this in perspective, last January, Salem reported 905 cases per 100,000, while this January Salem is reporting 2,435 cases per 100,000," Hicks wrote. "That is almost three times the highest levels of transmission we experienced at any point last year. It also makes our current transmission rate among the highest in Virginia."

While transmission levels are a concern, the greater concern is the risk to in-person instruction from contact tracing and quarantining, Hicks wrote.

Currently, because of universal masking in schools, students are considered a close contact and are required to quarantine if they are within three feet of someone who has tested positive for at least 15 minutes in 24 hours. If the Salem division transitions to a mask-optional or mask opt-out approach, anyone within six feet of an infected individual for at least 15 minutes in 24 hours would be required to quarantine. In a typical classroom, that would go from very few, if any, close contacts to multiple students every time we have a case in school, Hicks wrote.

At the middle and high school level, where students attend multiple classes per day, this could result in several staff members and dozens of students being identified as close contacts and being required to quarantine every time there is a positive case, Hicks wrote, adding that transitioning to a mask-optional or mask opt-out policy while the schools and the community are experiencing extremely high case counts jeopardizes in-person instruction for all students.

The division looks forward to receiving updated guidance from the state superintendent of education and the Virginia Department of Health on Monday, Hicks wrote.

