Mayhugh to RU graduates: 'Accept the challenge, believe you will be successful'

RADFORD — Accept challenge, believe in success and strive with all ability to achieve, said track star and keynote speaker Nick Mayhugh to 1,200 graduating students at Radford University on Saturday.

“After you walk across the stage today, each of you will face life-defining moments,” Mayhugh said. “Opportunity will come and go. The road you're on now may not meet the goal you want to set. You may need to change directions to get there, and that’s OK.”

A sea of 12,000 folding chairs flooded Moffett Lawn on the campus Saturday morning, filled with friends and family of the graduating class of 2022. Flags from 30 countries lined the graduation stage.

“It's OK to not be OK. To not know. To not understand. To not have figured it out,” Mayhugh said. “Contrary to popular belief, I don’t think you’re supposed to know, as long as you’re doing something to better yourself each day.”

Mayhugh, a 2018 Radford graduate and former soccer team standout, switched sports and won three gold medals in track as a member of the U.S. Paralympic Team in Japan last summer, setting three world-record times.

"I always knew that I wanted to be a professional athlete, but what I didn't know was how crazy the road was going to be to get there," said Mayhugh, who was diagnosed with a form of cerebral palsy as a child. "I knew at a very young age that no matter what physical limits were biologically set for me, the one thing I could control was that I would never be outworked."

The 26-year-old said on Saturday that speaking to such a sizable crowd was more nerve-racking than waiting in the starting block for the 100-meter dash.

“I was nervous, and I hadn’t figured it out when I graduated... I’m standing in front of you, I’ve won gold medals, broken world records, and I still don’t,” Mayhugh said. “That's OK, because I'm constantly doing something to better myself, and that's something I learned here at Radford.”

Parents draped in plastic rain ponchos at the ceremony start peered over the crowd for a peak or a cell phone photo of their graduates, as a procession of black-robed students marched down the lawn, led by a bagpipe band. Forecasted rain largely held out for most of the morning, though umbrellas began unfolding about noon.

“Be here today to better yourself tomorrow,” Mayhugh said. “Accept the challenge, believe you will be successful, and do everything in your power to get to where you want to be."

Outgoing interim President Carolyn Lepre in her opening remarks recognized 437 first-generation college graduates, each marking a milestone in their families. A college degree is strong preparation for any graduates’ path ahead, she said.

“Your degree and accomplishments will set a high bar for the expectations that others will have for you,” Lepre said. “Rest assured, you will live up to their expectations, and beyond.”

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.