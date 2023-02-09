CHRISTIANSBURG — Former Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Mark Miear has repaid the district the $55,137 that was stipulated in an agreement with the school board.

The school system confirmed the repayment Wednesday. The amount, which was due on Jan. 31, is described as an excess payment in a settlement agreement the school board unanimously approved late last year.

The agreement replaced another from March of last year when Miear was dismissed after serving as district chief for just over six years. The school board fired its former superintendent “without case,” a specific condition that appeared to entitle him to severance pay under his last employment contract with the district.

Miear previously said that what led to the new agreement was the discovery of an obscure law that made him eligible for full and unreduced retirement on the day of his dismissal. He said he was not completely familiar with how that measure worked when the original agreement was signed.

Miear had received check payments from March to June totaling $42,674, according to records obtained from the district last year. Additional records obtained last month show approximately $21,448 in check payments were made to him in July and August.

Due to the repayment, Miear has said he won't then receive a single taxpayer dollar from the school system since leaving the district.

Meanwhile, Miear has announced that he’s running for school board in the district currently represented by long-time seat holder Penny Franklin, who recently confirmed that she will seek another term.

Miear said his dismissal was rooted to his objection to his transgender child’s decision to change their name and that he wasn’t given due process before he was fired.

At least a few school board members have taken issue with their former superintendent’s comments, saying that there was much more to the story behind his dismissal than what he has shared. The school board, however, has continued to offer few specific comments about the situation.

School board Chairman Mark Cherbaka, who announced this week that he won’t seek another term, said during another recent meeting that it would be both unlawful and inappropriate for his colleagues to publicly respond to their former superintendent’s comments. Cherbaka said Miear has made several misrepresentations.