MCPS officials mulling proposed raises

CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County school officials are beginning to mull over ways to fund additional operational needs for the upcoming year.

One proposed measure: an average pay increase of 5% for employees. The division would need to at least provide a 2.5% raise for the upcoming school year to be eligible for state dollars that would go toward pay bumps in 2024, according to recent discussions.

Increasing staff pay has been a priority for MCPS over the past several years, a period during which the division gained significant ground in the region in terms of teacher salaries, according to school officials.

The district, however — as it usually does during the budgeting season — faces some hurdles with how it would meet some of its upcoming operational needs.

Montgomery County recently unveiled its recommended budget for the next fiscal year and the proposal includes an additional $2.1 million in operational funding for the schools, an amount that falls short of the $4.4 million in additional money requested by MCPS.

District officials and school board members discussed some of the funding challenges this past week and briefly went over an idea that some senior staff strongly recommended against.

Assistant Superintendent of Operations Tommy Kranz said one option that has been discussed is allocating a portion of the money the county earmarks for school capital projects to operations. He, however, discouraged the idea, which was a suggestion to take $1 million of that earmark and apply it to the pay raises.

“I’m against that from a pure financial standpoint,” Kranz told the board. “You’re taking dollars for capital [and] you’re putting them in operations. And once in operations, it is extremely, extremely difficult to get it replaced.”

Additionally, Kranz spoke about how the option would be unwise amid ever-increasing capital and maintenance needs across the district. He talked about the division being responsible for approximately 2.6 million square feet of space, but only has about $800,000 for the maintenance of it.

“That’s it. That’s it,” he said. “It should be well above $15 million to $16 million a year.”

Kranz told the board about a master facilities report that he said is “honestly … going to scare you.”

“Our buildings are not where they need to be,” he said.

As an example, Kranz talked about Kipps Elementary School’s mechanical system, which he said needs to be taken out of the building and “has no value.” He said the district has trouble finding parts for the system and that replacement work in the building needs to be done through a way that is five to six times more expensive.

“I’m not trying to give everybody gloom here, but I would highly recommend not taking capital dollars and using that for a raise,” he said. “I would say let us continue to work and try to find other areas of our budget that we can get to the 5% mark.”

Kranz said staff is looking to be back at the next meeting, hopefully with some plan for funding the raise proposal.

The raises would cost about $5.5 million, according to the school district’s requested budget. Of that amount, the governor is looking to provide $1.9 million while holding the district responsible for remaining $3.6 million, Kranz said.

Then for 2024, Kranz said, the governor’s proposed budget — which the MCPS official clarified could change — calls for a 5.25% pay raise for teachers.

Some school board members this past week lamented the level of state funding, which they have deemed insufficient.

“If we’re not educating our students with the best we can possibly bring in to Montgomery County and retain, the future of the county is at stake. That’s the bottom line,” said board member Penny Franklin. “If we don’t educate our children, imagine what happens here in about 50 years. We got people who may not understand how this works.

“‘If you don’t stand up for something, you’ll fall for anything.’ Well, we’re going to fall big time if we don’t make sure public education is funded the way it should be.”

