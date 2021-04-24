MCPS officials scale back proposed pay raises

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County School Board agreed to provide teachers and other employees an average 3% raise, down from the average 3.5% raise that was proposed earlier this year.
The adjusted plan was presented by the school district’s administration just a day after the county Board of Supervisors last Monday approved a $211.2 million budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
The supervisors, which each year must approve how much money the schools get, agreed to provide the school system with an additional $500,000 in funding, an amount that fell short of the $5.1 million the school district had requested.
Supervisors often don’t meet the entire additional budget requests from the school district, but the gap this year is wider than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on county funding, according to the supervisors’ discussions with the administration.
School district officials have made raises a priority in recent years as part of an effort to close the teacher pay gap between the Montgomery County system and other divisions in the region and to help improve retention and recruitment.
Superintendent Mark Miear also told school board members that a minimum 2% raise—in addition to the non-retroactive average 3% raise approved in January—was needed for the district to be able to keep state funding designated for raises.
MCPS officials said earlier this year that only receiving an additional $500,000 from the county would require them to scale back their proposed raises and slash a number of operational items such as new school buses.
Miear told the school board Tuesday that the district plans to use year-end savings to address the bus replacement, technology and maintenance and repair needs.
The district usually adds eight new buses each year to maintain its transportation flow and service levels. The technology needs are the replenishing of Chromebooks, school officials said.
School Board member Mark Cherbaka complimented the district’s efficiency with funds, but still raised some concerns about the plan for covering some of the operational items.
“I’ve long complimented the use of that kind of strategy,” he said in reference to use of year-end funds. “But again, at times I get afraid that’s going to come back and bite us.”
The school board is slated to approve its budget on May 4. The district’s proposed budget—based on the county budget approved by the supervisors—is $123.5 million.