MCPS officials scale back proposed pay raises

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County School Board agreed to provide teachers and other employees an average 3% raise, down from the average 3.5% raise that was proposed earlier this year.

The adjusted plan was presented by the school district’s administration just a day after the county Board of Supervisors last Monday approved a $211.2 million budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

The supervisors, which each year must approve how much money the schools get, agreed to provide the school system with an additional $500,000 in funding, an amount that fell short of the $5.1 million the school district had requested.

Supervisors often don’t meet the entire additional budget requests from the school district, but the gap this year is wider than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on county funding, according to the supervisors’ discussions with the administration.

School district officials have made raises a priority in recent years as part of an effort to close the teacher pay gap between the Montgomery County system and other divisions in the region and to help improve retention and recruitment.