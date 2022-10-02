MCPS school employee collective bargaining talks continue

CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County Public Schools officials are looking to make more progress soon on the talks about district employees and unionizing.

The county school board is slated to have a closed meeting with an attorney to discuss a resolution on collective bargaining during the week of Oct. 10.

The board discussed at its most recent meeting the status of the district’s talks on the topic, a process public employees can now undertake following the state’s enactment of a law in 2020.

The school board earlier this year passed a measure that authorized its superintendent, chair, vice chair and legal counsel “to develop a draft collective bargaining resolution in collaboration with employee organizations who are so interested for the school board’s consideration.”

The measure was described as just one of several steps in the process to ultimately allow teachers and staff to unionize. MCPS officials clarified that the vote at the time didn’t allow collective bargaining, but instead gave the district the green light to begin working on a proposal that would be brought back to the board for consideration.

The unionization proposal has received a great deal of support from county teachers, many of whom over the past several months have spoken about how it would ensure the placement of conditions to help with workload management and planning.

Collective bargaining, however, hasn’t quite gained unanimous support outside the schools as several in the community, particularly members of the Montgomery County GOP, have argued that it could lead to forced tax hikes in the future due to the need to fund contractually mandated pay requirements.

Teachers, including members of the Montgomery County Education Association, have countered those arguments by saying pay bumps have been a regular component of the annual budget discussions over the years and that the issue wouldn’t really change with collective bargaining in place.

School board Chairwoman Sue Kass told her colleagues that they need to finalize their thoughts on the resolution before then meeting with the MCEA — and possibly other employee organizations — to go over the measure.

After that, the board will begin the process needed to eventually put the measure up for approval. That process involves a public hearing, among other steps, school division spokeswoman Brenda Drake said.

The MCEA also has its own draft collective bargaining resolution. Drake, however, said she can’t speak on whether the measure the board is working on is based on the one proposed by the MCEA.

Some board members, however, have raised concerns about whether they’re moving too quickly on the issue.

Board member Mark Cherbaka spoke about some of the confusion that came up earlier in the year when his colleagues discussed the matter.

When the board did approve letting district staff start work on a proposal, there was some confusion among some of the elected officials about whether the decision would allow collective bargaining — several county school officials at the time clarified that the vote wouldn’t do that and that several more steps would need to be cleared separately.

Cherbaka said during the most recent talk that he disagrees that they’re close on the resolution, at all. He said there are many parts of the measure they’ve been working on he wouldn’t support.

“If you have to do your homework the night before, and you’re rushing it out, you’re still rushing it out,” Cherbaka said.

School board member Marti Graham said it’s important to get the initial steps right. She pointed out that the board won’t have the option to remove certain things from an agreement once collective bargaining is in place.

“It’s not something that’s quick and easy,” she said. “This is brand new for the state of Virginia. There’s not a playbook.”

School board member Penny Franklin, an advocate of collective bargaining, said she can’t say if the district is rushing the process, something she added needs to move forward.

“It’s time to give the respect we need and act on this,” she said. “It is not as complicated as everyone wants to make this.”