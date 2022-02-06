MCPS staff to work on draft collective bargaining measure

CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County Public Schools officials have been given the green light to begin putting together a draft resolution that would enable collective bargaining — if the school board does in fact approve that measure later.

The move the county School Board made this past week is part of several steps that, if adopted, would allow MCPS teachers and staff to unionize, something the state legalized for public employees in 2020.

The specific measure the school board passed this past week authorizes its superintendent, the board chair and vice chair, legal counsel “to develop a draft collective bargaining resolution in collaboration with employee organizations who are so interested for the school board’s consideration.”

School board members Dana Partin and Jamie Bond abstained on the vote.

The matter this past week led to some confusion among some board members. Other board members and MCPS officials, however, clarified that the vote wasn’t a call to allow collective bargaining.

School board Chairwoman Sue Kass said it allows district officials and staff to go ahead and put together something to be brought back to the board to approve — or not approve.

“This is ‘OK, you can go work on it,’” Kass said.

The issue sparked a discussion about whether district officials currently aren’t supportive of employees. Kass, however, said the collective bargaining talk isn’t an indication of a lack of support for employees, but is instead a way to raise their involvement and give them a stronger voice.

“Saying ‘I support everyone’ is different than us actually letting teachers be part of the process,” said Kass, who is a former teacher.

Superintendent Mark Miear also addressed the issue by speaking about his three decades in education, a career where he said he started out as a teacher assistant. He said he moved into school administration as a way to better support teachers.

“There were times I didn’t feel supported as a teacher,” Miear said, adding that there were also times he didn’t feel he was being heard. “Or what I was saying was being valued.”

Miear said school employees need the most support possible, especially as he believes that education is currently under attack and due to the fact they deal directly with the students.

“We’re in a crisis right now, folks,” he said. “I believe we’re being unrightly accused of certain things that are happening in our classrooms.”

Miear said teachers in MCPS are teaching students real history, how it truly occurred, and that the district will continue to encourage that even if it makes some in the community uncomfortable. School boards and school employees across the state have been dealing with a politically charged environment over debate concerning critical race theory and other issues.

“But we have to teach it correctly. Period,” Miear said.

Miear also spoke about the need to address the shrinking pool of applicants for school employment.

The legalization of collective bargaining for school employees has drawn praise from members of the Montgomery County Education Association.

Glen Chilcote, the MCEA president, said the administration and the school board have overall done a great job of supporting teachers.

“But having certain protection and certain things in place to make sure the learning environments for our students are positive and good, and remain that way, is the impetus for this,” he said.

Chilcote said it would give employees a voice beyond the school board meetings, or public address where they’re only allowed a few minutes to comment on matters.

Collective bargaining also gives employees stronger protections, especially if they enter difficult times in the future and have to face problems such as a school board member who tries to divert funding away from public schools, Chilcote said. And if such a problem were to surface, it would give employees greater opportunities to address the matter with such an elected official, he said.

“When we have this avenue for communication, we are going to be able to educate, and all sides are going to be able to educate each other,” Chilcote said. “We want to make sure every single student has the best learning environment possible.”

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.