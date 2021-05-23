MCPS Teacher of the Year: Tackled year with 'patience and sense of humor'

Pogue said she’s thrilled to be recognized.

“It’s just such an honor to be a representative for Blacksburg High School and Montgomery County,” she said. “I’m surrounded by incredible educators and administrators.”

Pogue said there has indeed been a learning curve, but that she has made efforts to maintain her usual classroom atmosphere—even when a number of her students have been at home.

The pandemic, obviously, posed some challenges with school work.

Pogue said one of those challenges was the chance some students, being at home, would use platforms such as Google to cut corners on assignments.

Pogue said she found some comfort in the fact that Google is often an unreliable source for science assignments, but the concern remained.

One of the ways Pogue has kept the school work interesting is through the issuing of assignments and tests involving a fictional element she named “TikTokium,” which is a play on the popular social media platform used for making short videos.

Pogue gave the element its own square, complete with a symbol and atomic number and weight—the element has an atomic number and weight of 126 and 365.25, respectively, and its symbol is the TikTok logo.