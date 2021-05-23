MCPS Teacher of the Year: Tackled year with 'patience and sense of humor'

BLACKSBURG — Some time this past winter when nearly all the high schoolers temporarily went remote, chemistry and ecology teacher Amber Pogue encountered a technical glitch.
Pogue said the Google Meet application during one class distorted her voice, making it sound as if she was some character in a crime show demanding a ransom. It amused her students, she said.
“My remote students couldn’t keep it together,” Pogue said, laughing as she recalled the story.
Those kinds of hurdles have not been uncommon throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but many teachers such as Pogue have found different ways to adapt to the unusual challenges presented by the health crisis.
“I’ve had to tackle this year with patience and a sense of humor,” the Blacksburg High School teacher said.
Pogue was recently recognized for her work in the classroom as she was named the Montgomery County Public Schools Teacher of the Year.
The honor was awarded just over a year deep into a historic crisis that has required many teachers to work under some of the most unusual settings they have ever seen.
At MCPS, the schools operated under a hybrid model of remote learning and half-day, in-person instruction until March, when the district allowed students to return to full-day, in-person classes four times a week. An entirely remote option has also been available all school year.
Pogue said she’s thrilled to be recognized.
“It’s just such an honor to be a representative for Blacksburg High School and Montgomery County,” she said. “I’m surrounded by incredible educators and administrators.”
Pogue said there has indeed been a learning curve, but that she has made efforts to maintain her usual classroom atmosphere—even when a number of her students have been at home.
The pandemic, obviously, posed some challenges with school work.
Pogue said one of those challenges was the chance some students, being at home, would use platforms such as Google to cut corners on assignments.
Pogue said she found some comfort in the fact that Google is often an unreliable source for science assignments, but the concern remained.
One of the ways Pogue has kept the school work interesting is through the issuing of assignments and tests involving a fictional element she named “TikTokium,” which is a play on the popular social media platform used for making short videos.
Pogue gave the element its own square, complete with a symbol and atomic number and weight—the element has an atomic number and weight of 126 and 365.25, respectively, and its symbol is the TikTok logo.
Pogue said her students were required to use real chemistry concepts they learned in class to answer questions about TikTokium. But because the element is, of course, fictitious, they effectively couldn’t rely on Google to correctly complete work involving TikTokium.
Another thing Pogue said she has long done is the handing out of cards to students as rewards for doing well. The cards, she said, can come with congratulatory messages such as “You are awesome!”
The difference this school year, Pogue said, is she’s had to mail much of these rewards due to the conditions created by the pandemic.
Pogue said she has always put a great deal of value in maintaining a strong relationship with her students and making each of them feel included, something the pandemic challenged.
For the remote students, “It’s been really tough to feel involved as a whole,” she said. “They’re kind of just staring at a screen.”
Pogue said she made a promise to her students in March of last year, when the onset of the pandemic required schools to close, that she wouldn’t change a thing about the way she taught.
“I stuck to who I am as a teacher and tried to find the technology to fit that,” she said. “I think, for me, that kept the stress level down.”