MCPS to host community forums on superintendent search

Montgomery County Public Schools plans to host a number of community input sessions at each of its high schools on Monday and Tuesday to gather feedback on the superintendent search.

Community forums will take place at Auburn and Blacksburg high schools at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively, on Monday. Then two more forums will take place at Eastern Montgomery and Christiansburg high schools on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. respectively.

The forums mark the district’s next step in its process to eventually find a new school leader. The GR Recruiting firm was hired as the school board’s search consultant.

MCPS stated on social media that the forums would give members of the public an opportunity to provide feedback on what they’re looking for in the next superintendent.

The search for a new district chief was prompted by the firing well over two months ago of former Superintendent Mark Miear, who had served in the position for just over six years.

The search for a new superintendent must be completed within 180 days of the school board’s March 17 vote to terminate Miear.

Among the latest developments in the process has been the district’s advertising of an annual salary of $240,000 for the next superintendent. That amount is higher than the $217,542 base salary listed in Miear’s last contract with the district.

Some of the advertised salary’s supporters argued that the district needed to offer as competitive a figure as possible to more effectively attract ideal candidates. They also noted the urgency created by the timing of the search.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.