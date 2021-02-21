Meal deliveries, spreadsheets and 'all hands on deck:' Inside quarantine at VMI

"I would suspect we’re doing more for our cadets than what other colleges are doing for their students," spokesman Bill Wyatt said.

'All hands on deck'

When cases began to rapidly increase the first half of the month, VMI's staff had to quickly adjust to the large number of cadets who needed to be kept separate from the rest of the Corps of Cadets. What started as about 2% of total cadets in isolation or quarantine on Feb. 1 quickly grew to 26.5% on Feb. 13 and again on Feb. 17, a record high.

"That's the thing about this pandemic — when it hits you, it really does hit you hard," said Col. Kevin Faust, deputy commandant for support.

By Sunday, a total of 16.8% of cadets were in isolation or quarantine, a noticeable decline. Slightly less than 7% of those cadets had active cases, down from a peak of nearly 12%, according to VMI's case dashboard.

The military college's COVID-19 plan was "designed to expand and contract," Wyatt said. VMI had the space, but it was a matter of manpower, he said. It's been an "all hands on deck" situation, using staff from across the Institute, he said.