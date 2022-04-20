Meaningful relationships key to preventing gun violence, Roanoke school safety panelists say

Local, regional and national school safety experts convened in a virtual summit Wednesday evening to discuss potential gun violence prevention solutions in Roanoke City Public Schools.

The summit began at 6:30 p.m. and aired on the school division's YouTube channel. About 130 people tuned in to the event, which lasted nearly two hours. It will air again on RVTV Cox Cable Channel 3 on Thurday and Friday at 6 p.m.

Recent gun-related events involving Roanoke students — including a shot fired in a a middle school bathroom, and a tire shot on a school bus with students inside — preceded the summit.

The summit panelists, including local law enforcement officers and school safety experts from out-of-state, agreed that Roanoke's gun violence will trickle less into city schools as school staff members forge meaningful relationships with students and parents.

The summit's discussion topics were inspired by input submitted to the school division by members of the community in the weeks leading up to the virtual event. Superintendent Verletta White said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon that more than 200 people had "weighed in."

Among the topics panelists discussed Wednesday evening were the pros and cons of metal detectors, the value of school resource officers and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on students' emotional needs.

For more coverage about the summit, check roanoke.com later Thursday and in Friday's print edition.

