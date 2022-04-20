 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Meaningful relationships key to preventing gun violence, Roanoke school safety panelists say

  • 0
Roanoke City Public Schools Virtual Safety Summit April 20

Panelists participating in Roanoke City Public Schools' Virtual Safety Summit on Wednesday evening listen to comments from Joe Cobb, a city council member and chair of the city's Gun Violence Prevention Commission. This image was pulled from the summit broadcast on the school division's YouTube channel.

 EMMA COLEMAN, The Roanoke Times

Local, regional and national school safety experts convened in a virtual summit Wednesday evening to discuss potential gun violence prevention solutions in Roanoke City Public Schools.

The summit began at 6:30 p.m. and aired on the school division's YouTube channel. About 130 people tuned in to the event, which lasted nearly two hours. It will air again on RVTV Cox Cable Channel 3 on Thurday and Friday at 6 p.m.

Recent gun-related events involving Roanoke students — including a shot fired in a a middle school bathroom, and a tire shot on a school bus with students inside — preceded the summit.

The summit panelists, including local law enforcement officers and school safety experts from out-of-state, agreed that Roanoke's gun violence will trickle less into city schools as school staff members forge meaningful relationships with students and parents.

People are also reading…

The summit's discussion topics were inspired by input submitted to the school division by members of the community in the weeks leading up to the virtual event. Superintendent Verletta White said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon that more than 200 people had "weighed in."

Among the topics panelists discussed Wednesday evening were the pros and cons of metal detectors, the value of school resource officers and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on students' emotional needs.

For more coverage about the summit, check roanoke.com later Thursday and in Friday's print edition.

0 Comments

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These animals in Mexico are getting interesting popsicles to beat the heat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert