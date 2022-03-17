Miear out as Montgomery County school superintendent

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County School Board voted Thursday night to end Superintendent Mark Miear’s employment with the district, bringing an end to a tenure that lasted just over six years.

The board, which voted unanimously on the matter, made the decision following a closed session. The board also unanimously voted to name Deputy Superintendent Annie Whitaker as acting superintendent.

Several board members, including Chairwoman Sue Kass, declined to elaborate on the reasons behind the decision. Kass, however, did make a general statement on the matter.

“This decision is one that we take seriously,” she said. “We are not able to comment about why this decision was made, but we as a board are united in this vote.”

Kass also voiced confidence in Whitaker.

“We are grateful to Ms. Whitaker for stepping into this role while she continues her duties as deputy superintendent,” Kass said. “I know that she is up to the challenge and will continue the division’s forward momentum.”

Whitaker declined an interview after the board adjourned, saying she prefers to not comment on the decision at the moment.

Thursday’s decision came after the board last year approved a new contract for Miear that officially started on July 1 and was slated to run until June 30, 2025, according to a copy of the document.

Miear’s base salary was $217,542, according to the contract signed last year.

The contract included a severance clause, but Montgomery County Public Schools spokeswoman Brenda Drake wrote in an email that no additional information about the separation could be released.

Miear’s contract states that if the board decides to terminate his employment without cause and upon written notice, it would pay him “the lesser of [18] months’ salary and benefits … payable in [18] monthly installments, or all salary and health benefits … which would have been due to the superintendent under this contract from the effective date of termination to June 30, 2025.”

Whitaker’s salary as acting superintendent will be $195,000, Drake said.

Miear started his time with MCPS in January of 2016. Prior to that, he had served as assistant superintendent for Winchester Public Schools. He had also previously served as a director of secondary education, a high school principal, a high school associate principal, an assistant director of personnel and a history teacher.

Miear’s academic credentials include a doctorate of education in educational leadership from the University of Virginia. He had also served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Miear has led the Montgomery County system during a time in which there have been several capital projects either completed or planned as well as numerous technology-related improvements. He was also the superintendent during the last few years as school leaders dealt with continuous issues during the pandemic.

Miear could not immediately be reached for comment.

