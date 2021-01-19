Mitigation strategies against COVID-19 in Roanoke County schools working, officials say

Approximately 75 to 80 substitutes are needed on a daily basis, a figure that has stayed steady, Stegall said.

There have been 17 cases among students and staff reported so far this week, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard. The school system reported a total of 45 cases last week.

Roanoke County educators will begin to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, during a mass vaccine clinic for local school districts. Approximately 78% of employees, including substitutes and retirees, said they wish to receive the vaccine, Stegall said.

Those who don't receive it this week will be able to sign up for appointments as additional vaccines are shipped into the Roanoke Valley.

The region had been receiving the Moderna vaccine, but Stegall said this week's clinic will be Pfizer, and local health officials believe that will be the case moving forward, too.

School board member Tim Greenway asked what the vaccination would mean for in-person instruction. Superintendent Ken Nicely said that while the vaccination will help, the majority of the community still hasn't received it. School and health officials will be keeping their eye on community transmission numbers to see how the vaccine affects transmission rates, he said.