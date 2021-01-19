Mitigation strategies against COVID-19 in Roanoke County schools working, officials say

The percentage of students and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Roanoke County Public Schools remains in the single digits, according to division officials.
Approximately 4% of in-person students and 6% of staff have tested positive for the virus, Executive Director of Administration Rhonda Stegall said.
In addition, the rate of exposure within the schools is 1% for in-person students and 2% for staff, Stegall said during Tuesday's county school board meeting. Exposure is defined by the Virginia Department of Health as "being within 6 feet of a person with COVID-19 for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period or having exposure to the person’s respiratory secretions."
"That clearly shows that our mitigation strategies are working," Stegall said.
A total of 289 students and 143 staff members have tested positive for the virus since the start of the school year, Stegall said. That doesn't mean the virus was contracted at school; the figures include any cases reported to the school district.
Approximately 3,300 students and 1,080 staff have been quarantined, Stegall said. But she cautioned that the data has caveats.
Not everyone who quarantines necessarily has COVID-19; the virus' symptoms are similar to other common illnesses. In addition, Stegall said, some students and staff have quarantined multiple times, and the numbers presented didn't capture how many of those quarantines were from the same people.
Approximately 75 to 80 substitutes are needed on a daily basis, a figure that has stayed steady, Stegall said.
There have been 17 cases among students and staff reported so far this week, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard. The school system reported a total of 45 cases last week.
Roanoke County educators will begin to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, during a mass vaccine clinic for local school districts. Approximately 78% of employees, including substitutes and retirees, said they wish to receive the vaccine, Stegall said.
Those who don't receive it this week will be able to sign up for appointments as additional vaccines are shipped into the Roanoke Valley.
The region had been receiving the Moderna vaccine, but Stegall said this week's clinic will be Pfizer, and local health officials believe that will be the case moving forward, too.
School board member Tim Greenway asked what the vaccination would mean for in-person instruction. Superintendent Ken Nicely said that while the vaccination will help, the majority of the community still hasn't received it. School and health officials will be keeping their eye on community transmission numbers to see how the vaccine affects transmission rates, he said.
Next week, Roanoke County schools will welcome back fourth grade students to the classroom five days per week, joining their pre-K through third grade peers. Students in upper grades will generally remain in-person two days per week, but the county is allowing identified fifth through 12th-graders to return four days a week.
Stegall also reported no major issues two weeks into winter sports. The school board previously voted to allow students to play within the county, and board members will have several additional decisions to make in the coming days.
The board must decide whether to allow teams to participate in regional play, and whether to allow Northside High School to host the regional wrestling tournament. The board has also been asked to allow teams to hold senior nights so parents of high school seniors can be present.
Board members decided to push the decisions until their Thursday strategy session.